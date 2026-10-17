Vance Hints at Differences with Trump Over Iran War
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance indicated that he may have held a different position from President Donald Trump regarding the war with Iran, acknowledging that disagreements over individual issues can arise within political alliances.
“Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement,” Vance said during an interview broadcast Friday on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer.
His remarks came in response to a question about his relationship with political commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has strongly opposed the war. Carlson has argued that the conflict advances Israeli interests rather than those of the United States and runs counter to Trump’s pledge to avoid costly overseas military interventions.
Vance described Carlson as “very, very angry” about the war, saying the two had discussed their views both privately and publicly.
“He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand,” he said.
Despite acknowledging their differences, Vance urged Carlson not to dismiss the broader record of the Trump administration because of the dispute over Iran.
“What I've said to Tucker is don't throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren't closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren't these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?”
The comments highlight divisions among conservative figures over the Iran war and its implications for Trump's foreign policy agenda.
“Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement,” Vance said during an interview broadcast Friday on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer.
His remarks came in response to a question about his relationship with political commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has strongly opposed the war. Carlson has argued that the conflict advances Israeli interests rather than those of the United States and runs counter to Trump’s pledge to avoid costly overseas military interventions.
Vance described Carlson as “very, very angry” about the war, saying the two had discussed their views both privately and publicly.
“He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand,” he said.
Despite acknowledging their differences, Vance urged Carlson not to dismiss the broader record of the Trump administration because of the dispute over Iran.
“What I've said to Tucker is don't throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren't closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren't these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?”
The comments highlight divisions among conservative figures over the Iran war and its implications for Trump's foreign policy agenda.
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