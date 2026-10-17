Deadly Fire at Bangladesh Coastal Resort Kills Tourists
(MENAFN) At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured after a fire swept through a resort in Cox’s Bazar, a popular seaside destination in southeastern Bangladesh, on Saturday morning, according to the country’s fire service.
The blaze erupted at a wooden resort and restaurant near Inani Sea Beach. Two firefighting units, supported by local authorities and police, responded to the emergency and eventually brought the fire under control.
Border Guard personnel also took part in rescue efforts, according to an official statement.
The fire broke out early in the morning while people were sleeping, leaving at least nine injured. The identities of those affected had not yet been established, and authorities believe the victims were tourists visiting the coastal area.
Investigators are examining possible causes, including a kitchen stove or an electrical short circuit. However, neither explanation has been confirmed.
District authorities have established a committee to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.
The blaze erupted at a wooden resort and restaurant near Inani Sea Beach. Two firefighting units, supported by local authorities and police, responded to the emergency and eventually brought the fire under control.
Border Guard personnel also took part in rescue efforts, according to an official statement.
The fire broke out early in the morning while people were sleeping, leaving at least nine injured. The identities of those affected had not yet been established, and authorities believe the victims were tourists visiting the coastal area.
Investigators are examining possible causes, including a kitchen stove or an electrical short circuit. However, neither explanation has been confirmed.
District authorities have established a committee to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.
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