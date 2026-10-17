Holiday Inn Dhaka Brings Back Bengali Food Festival
The weeklong dinner buffet will be available daily from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, featuring familiar Bengali flavors in a festive setting inspired by local culture and the autumn season.
The menu includes mustard fish curry, prawn malai curry, kosha mangsho, freshly prepared luchi, steamed rice, traditional vegetable dishes and Bengali sweets. The festival aims to recreate the warmth of a home-cooked family meal while providing a dining experience for families and friends.
According to the hotel, the event returns following a positive response to its previous edition six months ago and requests from guests to enjoy the culinary experience again.
Bengali-themed decorations and attentive service will complement the food offerings throughout the festival.
The buffet is priced at BDT 8,200 net per person. Guests paying with selected bank cards can take advantage of a Buy One Get Three offer, allowing four people to dine for the price of one, subject to terms and conditions.Spread the word More from RestaurantsView All Latest NewsSee All Cox's Bazar expects over 600,000 visitors during Durga Puja holidaysTourism10 minutes ago Saudi Airport restrictions disrupt 114 flights, affect 17,701 passengersAviation16 minutes ago Minister urges tourism board to assess damage, tourist safety after Inani incidentHotels22 minutes ago Malaysia Airlines to resume Jeddah, Madinah flights on October 18Aviation27 minutes ago Bangladesh, Azerbaijan discuss air links, skilled migrationAviation36 minutes ago Saudi Airport disruptions put Middle East airline recovery at riskAviation43 minutes ago Emirates to operate 28 weekly flights to Narita, opens another Travel Store in TokyoAviationabout 3 hours ago Turkish Airlines, CFM sign MoU for over 600 LEAP-1B enginesFleet and Aircraftabout 5 hours ago Baywatch 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