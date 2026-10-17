Turkish, Egyptian, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Meet in Baghdad
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Saturday, as diplomatic discussions took place alongside a major gathering of officials from Islamic countries.
No additional information about the bilateral meetings was immediately released.
The Iraqi capital also hosted the opening of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Saturday.
Fidan participated in the session and transferred the council’s chairmanship to Iraq, according to official information from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development,” the gathering is expected to discuss Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, as well as developments in other conflict areas across the Islamic world.
No additional information about the bilateral meetings was immediately released.
The Iraqi capital also hosted the opening of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Saturday.
Fidan participated in the session and transferred the council’s chairmanship to Iraq, according to official information from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development,” the gathering is expected to discuss Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, as well as developments in other conflict areas across the Islamic world.
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