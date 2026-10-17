Malaysia Airlines To Resume Jeddah, Madinah Flights On October 18

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines will restart scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Madinah on October 18 after temporarily suspending flights over security concerns in Saudi Arabia.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the airline's parent company, said the resumption followed a comprehensive safety review and assessment of operational risks.

Passengers travelling to either destination from October 18 have been advised to check their flight schedules and update their contact information through the“My Booking” section on the airline's website or mobile application.

Those who purchased tickets through travel agents or third-party booking platforms should contact their respective providers to confirm their travel arrangements, MAG said in a statement.

MAG added that it would continue monitoring developments across the region, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.

Malaysia Airlines had suspended flights between Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah and Madinah from October 12 to 17 following reports of Houthi missile attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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