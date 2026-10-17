FSSAI Proposes Ban On Added Sugar In Baby Food For Infants Aged Up To Six Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) NEW DELHI: India's food safety regulator has proposed banning the addition of sucrose and fructose in infant nutrition products intended for babies up to six months old, tightening rules on added sugars in a market valued at $1.16 billion.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed the restrictions in a draft amendment to the infant nutrition regulations, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday. The move seeks to limit early exposure to added sugars during a critical stage of growth and development.

The proposal follows an April 2024 controversy sparked by an international Swiss investigation that found Nestlé added sugar to Cerelac sold in India while offering sugar-free versions in Europe.

The proposed rules could have significant implications for India's expanding baby food industry, which MarkNtel Advisors valued at $1.16 billion in 2024 and projects to reach $1.98 billion by 2030. Mint had previously reported the government's plan on 6 March.

| FSSAI initiates legal action against Nestlé India over infant foods

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, were published in the Gazette on 16 October, the health ministry said.

The proposed amendment aims to“further strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with particular emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life,” the ministry said.

Existing regulations cover infant nutrition products for children from birth to 24 months. They specify lactose and glucose polymers as preferred carbohydrate sources, while permitting sucrose and fructose when required as carbohydrate sources, subject to prescribed limits.

The draft would eliminate that allowance for products intended for the youngest age group. Under the proposed amendment,“sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the restriction was intended to protect infants during a critical developmental period.“The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important,” it said.

The proposal seeks to ensure that products meet infants' nutritional needs without unnecessary additions of sucrose and fructose. It also addresses concerns about early sugar intake,“including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges,” the ministry said.

The initiative complements public health recommendations on infant feeding, including exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life. The ministry said the proposal would support appropriate feeding practices while“encouraging manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.”

The FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders within 60 days of copies of the Gazette notification being made available to the public.

The authority will review representations received within that period before notifying the final regulations.