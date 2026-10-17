Aimoga To Unveil Mobo, Its First Family Companion Robot, On October 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiMOGA Robotics will unveil Mobo, its first consumer-grade family companion humanoid robot, in Wuhu, Anhui, on October 21, with global pre-orders opening the same day. The launch is part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit, highlighting AiMOGA's latest progress in bringing embodied intelligence into everyday life.









Designed Around Family Life

Previously showcased at the World Robot Conference and the World Manufacturing Convention, Mobo will demonstrate how humanoid robots can support communication, companionship and daily routines across generations.

Mobo features voice interaction, visual object recognition, schedule reminders and long-term memory. These capabilities enable it to discuss nearby objects, remind users of planned activities and follow up on earlier conversations, creating more natural and continuous interactions at home.

AiMOGA's self-developed MoAgent will also be a key focus. It connects perception, interaction and execution, helping the robot understand user requests and plan tasks, while long-term memory supports more coherent, context-aware conversations.

Bringing Automotive Expertise into Home Robotics

Drawing on Chery's global R&D system, AiMOGA has established 31 in-house R&D laboratories focused on technologies including motion control and intelligent perception.

Through vehicle-robot synergy, AiMOGA combines technologies developed for intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving with robotic motion control and decision-making capabilities. Chery's expertise in supply chain management, manufacturing and quality control also supports product development and deployment.

Building on applications in sales reception, smart traffic management and medical guidance, AiMOGA is expanding its portfolio into the home, translating technical capabilities into practical experiences for everyday users.

Robots in Real-World Settings

From October 19 to 23, AiMOGA robots will be showcased at Chery Global Technology Innovation Center. The intelligent traffic police robot will demonstrate smart traffic applications; the Robotic Nurse will provide medical guidance; Mornine will deliver product presentations; Mobo will showcase family companionship and child learning scenarios; and Argos, the quadruped robot, will demonstrate autonomous following and material transport.

The demonstrations will highlight how different robots address practical needs across multiple industries and everyday environments, moving beyond technology displays toward real-world applications.

Mobo's global debut and pre-order launch on October 21 mark AiMOGA's next step in bringing robots from commercial settings into everyday family life.

Media Contact

Amber Mu

Overseas Brand Manager, AiMOGA Robotics

Tel: +86 136 0636 5637

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at