Continuing Medical Education Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global continuing medical education market size was valued at USD 10.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.15 billion in 2026 to USD 18.76 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.72%. North America dominated the continuing medical education market with a market share of 42.5% in 2025.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) refers to ongoing educational activities that help healthcare professionals update their medical knowledge, improve clinical skills, and stay informed about the latest treatments, technologies, and healthcare practices is tracked under HSN Code (999293) (Commercial Training and Educational Services, under India's Service Accounting Code classification) and SIC Code(8299) (Schools and Educational Services, Not Elsewhere Classified); the applicable classification may vary depending on the specific educational service provided.

2025 Market Size: USD 10.45 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 11.15 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD18.76 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034):6.72%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 42.5% Fastest-growing Region:Asia Pacific North America CAGR (2026-2034): 9.65%

By Delivery Method Leading Segment: E-Learning Market Share in 2025: 36.8% By Providers Fastest-growing Segment:Publishing/Education Company CAGR(2026–2034): 9.18% By Specialty Leading Segment: Oncology Market Share in 2025: 19.8%

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The continuing medical education market analysis shows that virtual reality training supports the market share of immersive medical learning solutions. The transition toward simulated clinical environments helps healthcare professionals practice procedures and improve decision-making without patient risk. For example, Osso VR provides virtual reality surgical training for medical professionals.

Mobile CME Learning Platforms

The continuing medical education market analysis shows that mobile platforms support the market share of flexible medical education services. The transition toward smartphone-based learning helps clinicians access courses and earn credits around busy schedules. For example, Medscape offers mobile access to medical education activities and CME credits.

Medical Guideline Updates and New Medical Device Training Drive Market

Changes in clinical guidelines and treatment recommendations create a need for healthcare professionals to update their medical knowledge and maintain evidence-based practices. For example, updated diabetes treatment guidelines encourage physicians to pursue accredited courses on new care protocols, supporting demand for continuing medical education programs.

The introduction of advanced diagnostic and treatment devices increases the need for practical training among physicians, nurses, and technicians. For example, hospitals require training on robotic surgical systems and advanced imaging equipment, creating opportunities for CME providers to offer specialized courses and workshops.

Lack of Employer Funding and High CME Program Costs Restrain Continuing Medical Education Market Expansion

Limited employer funding for continuing medical education can restrict healthcare professionals' access to accredited courses, workshops, and specialized training. Budget constraints may lead to fewer sponsored learning opportunities, reducing participation and slowing the adoption of structured CME programs.

High CME program costs, including accreditation fees, course enrollment, travel, and specialist instruction, can create financial barriers for healthcare professionals and smaller medical institutions. These expenses may discourage enrollment in advanced training and limit access to continuing education across budget-constrained healthcare settings.

CME Content Licensing and CME for Rural Clinicians Offers Growth Opportunities

Medical education providers, hospitals, universities, and healthcare publishers benefit from licensed courses that support continuing professional development. Content licensing fees, institutional subscriptions, and course distribution agreements create revenue opportunities for companies such as Medscape and Wolters Kluwer.

Rural doctors, nurses, and community healthcare providers benefit from accessible medical education that helps them maintain clinical skills despite limited training resources. Affordable course subscriptions, institutional partnerships, and sponsored education programs create additional revenue avenues for providers such as Project ECHO and MedAll, supporting continuing medical education market growth.

E-learning held the largest market share at 36.8%, valued at USD 3.85 billion. Flexible access to online courses, digital learning materials, and continuing education credits supports its leading position.

Regularly scheduled series are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period. Recurring educational sessions and discussions of updated clinical guidelines help healthcare professionals maintain current medical knowledge.

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NPOs and physician associations held the largest market share at 29.6%, valued at USD 3.09 billion. Their professional networks, specialty-focused education, and access to clinical experts support their leading role in delivering continuing medical education.

Publishing and education companies are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, the highest among the listed providers. Digital learning products, specialized course content, and scalable educational platforms support their growth.

Oncology held the largest market share at 19.8%, valued at USD 2.07 billion. Advances in cancer therapies, diagnostic techniques, and treatment protocols create a continued need for specialized medical education.

Infectious disease is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, the second-highest rate among the listed specialties. Emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, and updated infection-control guidelines support the need for ongoing clinician training.

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North America dominated the continuing medical education market in 2025, accounting for the largest regional share of 42.5%.

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) reported 68 million learner interactions across its accredited continuing-education system in 2022–2024, demonstrating the scale of professional education delivery. In its latest available 2024 activity report, accredited providers reported more than 247,000 educational activities, supporting continued demand for accredited courses, webinars, and digital learning platforms.

Canada's Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons continues to operate its Maintenance of Certification programme, with recognized continuing professional development activities forming part of certification and, for many specialists, licensing expectations. Its framework includes conferences, journal clubs, case-based discussions, and quality-improvement initiatives, sustaining demand for flexible and accredited educational offerings.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an expected CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.

In June 2026, the Japan Medical Association updated its lifelong-learning curriculum to strengthen the links between diseases and learning topics, including evidence-based diagnosis and treatment. This ongoing curriculum development supports demand for specialty-relevant CME courses and resources that help physicians maintain current clinical knowledge.

In April 2026, China's National Health Commission announced the 2026 recommended continuing medical education projects, with implementation and quality oversight required under national CME rules. The annual programme creates a structured pipeline for professional training and may support demand for accredited courses, digital learning materials, and specialist education services.

India's National Medical Commission maintains a continuing medical education programme framework, while its existing published professional-ethics regulations describe CME participation as part of physicians' professional development. These structures provide a foundation for demand for medical conferences, accredited learning activities, and online CME; providers should confirm the latest applicable national and state rules before treating any specific credit requirement as mandatory

Europe accounted for 27.3% of the continuing medical education market in 2025.

The General Medical Council requires licensed doctors to undertake continuing professional development every year and incorporate relevant learning into their annual appraisal and revalidation process. This ongoing professional requirement supports demand for structured learning, reflective-practice resources, and specialty-specific CME courses.

Germany's continuing medical education system is supported by medical-chamber rules and professional development requirements, creating a recurring need for physicians to update clinical knowledge and document learning. This regulatory and professional framework can support demand for accredited courses, conferences, and online CME, although a specific nationwide 2026 participation figure was not verified for this summary.

The continuing medical education market is highly fragmented, with medical education providers, universities, healthcare associations, online learning platforms, and pharmaceutical companies offering training programs players in the continuing medical education market include Affinity CE, a provider of continuing education programs for healthcare professionals, Med Learning Group, which develops accredited medical education activities, and Afya Ltd., which reported R$284.5 million in 2025 revenue from its Continuing Education segment; their cumulative continuing medical education market share is not publicly disclosed through comparable company data.

Established players compete through course quality, accreditation, expert faculty, and institutional partnerships. Emerging players in the continuing medical education market ecosystem focus on affordable pricing, mobile learning platforms, specialized courses, and flexible access for healthcare professionals.

Affinity CE (U.S.) Med Learning Group, LLC (U.S.) Afya Limited (Brazil) CME Outfitters, LLC (U.S.) Intellectures, Inc. (U.S.) CME Procedures, LLC (U.S.) Aspirus, Inc. (U.S.) Coursera, Inc. (U.S.) HealthStream, Inc. (U.S.) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Kenes Group (Switzerland) Clear Health Alliance (U.S.) HonorHealth (U.S.) Pri-Med, LLC (U.S.) Medscape, LLC (U.S.) StatPearls Publishing, LLC (U.S.) UpToDate, Inc. (U.S.) AcademicCME, LLC (U.S.)

June 2026: The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) released its 2025 Data Report, showing that accredited providers delivered more than 242,000 educational activities and generated 57.5 million learner interactions during 2025. The report highlights continued growth in interprofessional education, digital learning, and outcomes-based CME. May 2026: ACCME introduced its 2026–2029 Strategic Goals, focusing on safeguarding trust in accredited education, expanding access to continuing education, strengthening lifelong learning, promoting responsible AI adoption, and enhancing educational outcomes for healthcare professionals. May 2026: At the Learn to Thrive 2026 conference, ACCME presented the inaugural ACCME Pinnacle Awards recognizing excellence in CME leadership, innovation, mentorship, and educational impact. The conference also featured new guidance on responsible use of artificial intelligence in accredited continuing education. April 2026: The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) expanded Continuing Medical Education opportunities through its Clinician Educator Journal Club, providing accredited CME activities focused on clinician education, faculty development, and evidence-based medical education.