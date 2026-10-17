Second Tanker Attack Reported Off Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) A second tanker was reportedly attacked in waters off Saudi Arabia, with the incident occurring in the same area as an earlier strike, according to a maritime security advisory issued Saturday.
The latest attack took place at 19:22 GMT on Friday, approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, equivalent to around 144 kilometers.
The vessel’s master reported that a small boat fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker, causing damage to the rear section of its port side.
All crew members were accounted for and confirmed safe. However, the extent of the damage and any potential environmental consequences had not yet been determined.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Ships operating nearby were urged to exercise caution while navigating the area and to report any suspicious activity.
The report followed an earlier incident disclosed Saturday, in which another tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles, or 126 kilometers, northeast of Al Jubayl on Friday.
In that case, all crew members were safely evacuated, and no environmental damage was reported.
The latest attack took place at 19:22 GMT on Friday, approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, equivalent to around 144 kilometers.
The vessel’s master reported that a small boat fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker, causing damage to the rear section of its port side.
All crew members were accounted for and confirmed safe. However, the extent of the damage and any potential environmental consequences had not yet been determined.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Ships operating nearby were urged to exercise caution while navigating the area and to report any suspicious activity.
The report followed an earlier incident disclosed Saturday, in which another tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles, or 126 kilometers, northeast of Al Jubayl on Friday.
In that case, all crew members were safely evacuated, and no environmental damage was reported.
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