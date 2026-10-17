Gaza Shelters Deteriorate as Winter Approaches, UN Agency Warns
(MENAFN) Repeated displacement during three years of Israel’s war on Gaza has severely damaged temporary shelters across the enclave, while restrictions on supplies and insufficient funding are undermining preparations for the approaching winter, a senior United Nations migration official warned Friday.
Karl Baker, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) regional crisis coordinator for the Gaza response, said some Palestinians have been forced to flee as many as eight times. Repeated movements have left tents and other makeshift shelters damaged or destroyed, requiring families to replace their limited belongings and find new places to stay.
“When they move, all those goods that they currently have or did have either get destroyed, or they have to seek new shelter,” Baker told UN News.
Even basic shelter materials, including tarpaulins, generally need replacement every six months. However, humanitarian organizations have struggled to bring sufficient quantities into Gaza to meet the growing demand.
Baker said relief agencies must shift from short-term emergency arrangements toward more durable transitional housing that offers better protection against harsh weather and deteriorating living conditions.
Efforts to improve shelters remain constrained by restrictions on construction materials. Supplies needed for stronger roofs, concrete flooring and more substantial walls are subject to Israeli “dual-use” restrictions imposed over security concerns.
“After three years of war, we do need to improve the level of shelter which is inside, and move further away from temporary and more toward transitional type of shelter,” he said.
Baker explained that the IOM maintains regular contact with Israeli authorities, but some materials intended to improve shelter conditions continue to be denied entry. Funding shortages and disruptions to international shipping have created additional obstacles, as the organization depends on suppliers in countries such as China, India and Pakistan.
Although financial support has started to arrive, it remains far below what is required to assist an estimated 1.8 million to 1.9 million people in need of shelter, Baker said.
Access constraints have further worsened conditions for displaced families. Only about 30% of Gaza is currently accessible to most residents, forcing large numbers of people into increasingly overcrowded locations, many of which are vulnerable to flooding.
“The 30% in which they currently live is a very large displacement camp,” he said.
With seasonal rainfall already beginning, humanitarian organizations are working to identify flood-prone areas and deploy water pumps to limit the impact of flooding on displaced communities. Baker warned, however, that helping people survive the winter would be the most significant challenge facing the response.
Earlier this month, the IOM reported that available and expected shelter supplies could cover just 17% of Gaza’s winter requirements. More than half of the tents and improvised shelters across the enclave were also in poor condition.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks and restrictions affecting the entry of humanitarian assistance and shelter materials have continued, complicating efforts to improve conditions for displaced Palestinians before winter.
Karl Baker, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) regional crisis coordinator for the Gaza response, said some Palestinians have been forced to flee as many as eight times. Repeated movements have left tents and other makeshift shelters damaged or destroyed, requiring families to replace their limited belongings and find new places to stay.
“When they move, all those goods that they currently have or did have either get destroyed, or they have to seek new shelter,” Baker told UN News.
Even basic shelter materials, including tarpaulins, generally need replacement every six months. However, humanitarian organizations have struggled to bring sufficient quantities into Gaza to meet the growing demand.
Baker said relief agencies must shift from short-term emergency arrangements toward more durable transitional housing that offers better protection against harsh weather and deteriorating living conditions.
Efforts to improve shelters remain constrained by restrictions on construction materials. Supplies needed for stronger roofs, concrete flooring and more substantial walls are subject to Israeli “dual-use” restrictions imposed over security concerns.
“After three years of war, we do need to improve the level of shelter which is inside, and move further away from temporary and more toward transitional type of shelter,” he said.
Baker explained that the IOM maintains regular contact with Israeli authorities, but some materials intended to improve shelter conditions continue to be denied entry. Funding shortages and disruptions to international shipping have created additional obstacles, as the organization depends on suppliers in countries such as China, India and Pakistan.
Although financial support has started to arrive, it remains far below what is required to assist an estimated 1.8 million to 1.9 million people in need of shelter, Baker said.
Access constraints have further worsened conditions for displaced families. Only about 30% of Gaza is currently accessible to most residents, forcing large numbers of people into increasingly overcrowded locations, many of which are vulnerable to flooding.
“The 30% in which they currently live is a very large displacement camp,” he said.
With seasonal rainfall already beginning, humanitarian organizations are working to identify flood-prone areas and deploy water pumps to limit the impact of flooding on displaced communities. Baker warned, however, that helping people survive the winter would be the most significant challenge facing the response.
Earlier this month, the IOM reported that available and expected shelter supplies could cover just 17% of Gaza’s winter requirements. More than half of the tents and improvised shelters across the enclave were also in poor condition.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks and restrictions affecting the entry of humanitarian assistance and shelter materials have continued, complicating efforts to improve conditions for displaced Palestinians before winter.
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