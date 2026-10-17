Saudi Arabia Ends Threat Alert After Repeated Alarms in Abha
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense announced Saturday that the threat affecting Abha and Khamis Mushait governorate in the kingdom’s southwest had passed, following a second round of emergency alerts issued earlier in the day.
In two posts on X, the Civil Defense confirmed that the danger in both areas had ended. It urged residents to continue observing safety guidance and refrain from gathering or recording footage.
The alerts were issued through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform to notify people in the affected areas of a potential threat.
Similar warnings had been activated in Abha and Khamis Mushait earlier Saturday, with authorities announcing shortly afterward that the situation had been resolved. The nature of the threat behind either round of alerts was not disclosed.
The developments come amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July, with attacks reported against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
The repeated alerts have renewed attention to security risks in southwestern Saudi Arabia as regional tensions and cross-border hostilities continue.
In two posts on X, the Civil Defense confirmed that the danger in both areas had ended. It urged residents to continue observing safety guidance and refrain from gathering or recording footage.
The alerts were issued through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform to notify people in the affected areas of a potential threat.
Similar warnings had been activated in Abha and Khamis Mushait earlier Saturday, with authorities announcing shortly afterward that the situation had been resolved. The nature of the threat behind either round of alerts was not disclosed.
The developments come amid continued military escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July, with attacks reported against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
The repeated alerts have renewed attention to security risks in southwestern Saudi Arabia as regional tensions and cross-border hostilities continue.
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