Sri Lanka Faces Nationwide Power Outage After Grid Failure
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka experienced a countrywide electricity outage on Saturday following instability in its power system, as authorities worked to restore supplies across the island.
The National System Operator called on owners of rooftop solar photovoltaic installations to disconnect their systems until further notice, saying the measure would support efforts to stabilize the grid and bring electricity supplies back online.
Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake said authorities suspected that a breakdown at the Upper Kotmale Power Station had triggered the nationwide disruption.
Power interruptions were reported in multiple areas as technical teams continued working to restore electricity and address the system instability.
The outage highlighted the challenges facing efforts to maintain grid stability during a major disruption, with authorities asking solar system owners to cooperate while restoration operations continued.
The National System Operator called on owners of rooftop solar photovoltaic installations to disconnect their systems until further notice, saying the measure would support efforts to stabilize the grid and bring electricity supplies back online.
Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake said authorities suspected that a breakdown at the Upper Kotmale Power Station had triggered the nationwide disruption.
Power interruptions were reported in multiple areas as technical teams continued working to restore electricity and address the system instability.
The outage highlighted the challenges facing efforts to maintain grid stability during a major disruption, with authorities asking solar system owners to cooperate while restoration operations continued.
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