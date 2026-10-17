US Administration Warns California Election Officials Over Suspected Noncitizen Ballots
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has warned California election officials that they could face federal criminal charges if they count ballots cast by individuals suspected of being noncitizens, intensifying a legal dispute ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter issued the warning in a letter to Los Angeles County officials, cautioning them about the potential legal consequences of counting ballots flagged by federal agencies.
“If persons knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens, they risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.”
The letter came one day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots from people classified as “likely” noncitizens until their immigration status has been confirmed.
Federal officials pointed to a list containing 20,000 names as part of their case. However, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the administration had not supplied evidence to support the list.
The dispute has drawn criticism from legal experts, who say the warning raises the stakes in the ongoing conflict between federal authorities and California election officials.
UCLA law professor Rick Hasen said the letter “ups the ante by threatening election officials with potential criminal prosecution.”
Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor and former Justice Department official, also questioned the administration’s approach, saying, “Courts haven’t been buying what DOJ has been selling, and nothing in this letter is calibrated to change course.”
The legal confrontation highlights continuing disagreements over election administration, voter eligibility verification and the authority of federal agencies to intervene in state-run electoral processes.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter issued the warning in a letter to Los Angeles County officials, cautioning them about the potential legal consequences of counting ballots flagged by federal agencies.
“If persons knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens, they risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.”
The letter came one day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots from people classified as “likely” noncitizens until their immigration status has been confirmed.
Federal officials pointed to a list containing 20,000 names as part of their case. However, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the administration had not supplied evidence to support the list.
The dispute has drawn criticism from legal experts, who say the warning raises the stakes in the ongoing conflict between federal authorities and California election officials.
UCLA law professor Rick Hasen said the letter “ups the ante by threatening election officials with potential criminal prosecution.”
Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor and former Justice Department official, also questioned the administration’s approach, saying, “Courts haven’t been buying what DOJ has been selling, and nothing in this letter is calibrated to change course.”
The legal confrontation highlights continuing disagreements over election administration, voter eligibility verification and the authority of federal agencies to intervene in state-run electoral processes.
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