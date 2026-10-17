Chinese Court Imposes Prison Terms Over Kindergarten Lead Poisoning
(MENAFN) A Chinese court has sentenced six people to prison for providing toxic food after 247 preschool children were found to have abnormally elevated blood lead levels at a kindergarten in northwestern China in 2025.
The Intermediate People’s Court of Lanzhou, in Gansu province, handed a life sentence to Li Huifang, the person responsible for operating the kindergarten, according to reports.
Li and Zhu Jinglin, the executive principal of Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Maiji District, were found to have directed and organized the addition of toxic substances to food served to children and staff. The substances were reportedly used to make the pastries appear more colorful and appealing for promotional purposes.
In addition to life imprisonment, Li was stripped of political rights for life, and personal assets worth 500,000 yuan ($74,000) were confiscated under the court’s ruling.
Zhu received a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of 300,000 yuan. Four kitchen employees who followed the instructions were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to eight years and were also fined.
An investigation published by provincial authorities in July 2025 found that contaminated pastries had been served to children and staff every month since May 2024.
Testing revealed that 247 of the 251 children examined had blood lead levels considered abnormally high, prompting medical intervention for those affected.
All children identified as having elevated lead levels received hospital care or nutritional treatment at home. By July 20, 2025, most had completed their initial course of treatment and had been discharged from hospital.
The case has drawn attention to food safety and the protection of children in educational facilities, as the court imposed substantial penalties on those held responsible for exposing kindergarten pupils and staff to toxic substances.
The Intermediate People’s Court of Lanzhou, in Gansu province, handed a life sentence to Li Huifang, the person responsible for operating the kindergarten, according to reports.
Li and Zhu Jinglin, the executive principal of Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Maiji District, were found to have directed and organized the addition of toxic substances to food served to children and staff. The substances were reportedly used to make the pastries appear more colorful and appealing for promotional purposes.
In addition to life imprisonment, Li was stripped of political rights for life, and personal assets worth 500,000 yuan ($74,000) were confiscated under the court’s ruling.
Zhu received a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of 300,000 yuan. Four kitchen employees who followed the instructions were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to eight years and were also fined.
An investigation published by provincial authorities in July 2025 found that contaminated pastries had been served to children and staff every month since May 2024.
Testing revealed that 247 of the 251 children examined had blood lead levels considered abnormally high, prompting medical intervention for those affected.
All children identified as having elevated lead levels received hospital care or nutritional treatment at home. By July 20, 2025, most had completed their initial course of treatment and had been discharged from hospital.
The case has drawn attention to food safety and the protection of children in educational facilities, as the court imposed substantial penalties on those held responsible for exposing kindergarten pupils and staff to toxic substances.
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