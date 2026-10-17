Martelly Registers for Haiti Presidential Election Amid Controversy
(MENAFN) Former Haitian President Joseph Michel Martelly submitted an online registration Friday to run in the country’s upcoming presidential election, raising the number of registered contenders to 16. His application remains provisional until he submits the required documents and receives approval from Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).
Martelly is running under Debloke, a political coalition that includes former members of the Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), which he previously led.
His registration follows an amendment to the electoral decree on Oct. 6 that removed the requirement for candidates to provide a certificate from the Bank of the Republic of Haiti. The change reduced an administrative obstacle for candidates affected by sanctions, although US restrictions could still prevent designated individuals from participating.
Sanctions, Criticism and Election Delays
Martelly is not included on the United Nations sanctions list, but UN experts have accused him of helping finance armed groups and benefiting from illicit activities. He has denied the allegations.
Canada imposed sanctions on Martelly in November 2022, followed by the United States in August 2024 and the European Union in December 2025. The measures were linked to allegations including gang financing and drug trafficking.
Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15 after spending several years abroad. His potential return to politics has prompted criticism among Haitians both inside the country and overseas, with concerns raised about his past record and the ability of rival candidates to challenge him.
“As I always say, the most important thing was not to let him register, but everyone stayed silent,” a young auto mechanic, Ronmdy Francois, said.
“However, from what I’m hearing, if it’s true that he has registered, then he is already president because I don’t see which candidate could stop him.”
At the time of publication, no prominent political leaders had publicly endorsed or denounced Martelly’s candidacy.
Haiti’s electoral process is also facing major obstacles from persistent insecurity linked to gang violence and logistical difficulties. The campaign period, which had been due to begin Thursday, has been postponed, while the deadline for candidate registration has been extended to Oct. 31. The CEP has said it will publish an updated electoral timetable.
By Friday, the council had registered 16 presidential contenders, 302 candidates for the Senate and 1,050 candidates for the Chamber of Deputies. The registration process and submission of supporting documents began on Aug. 20.
Martelly is running under Debloke, a political coalition that includes former members of the Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), which he previously led.
His registration follows an amendment to the electoral decree on Oct. 6 that removed the requirement for candidates to provide a certificate from the Bank of the Republic of Haiti. The change reduced an administrative obstacle for candidates affected by sanctions, although US restrictions could still prevent designated individuals from participating.
Sanctions, Criticism and Election Delays
Martelly is not included on the United Nations sanctions list, but UN experts have accused him of helping finance armed groups and benefiting from illicit activities. He has denied the allegations.
Canada imposed sanctions on Martelly in November 2022, followed by the United States in August 2024 and the European Union in December 2025. The measures were linked to allegations including gang financing and drug trafficking.
Martelly returned to Haiti on July 15 after spending several years abroad. His potential return to politics has prompted criticism among Haitians both inside the country and overseas, with concerns raised about his past record and the ability of rival candidates to challenge him.
“As I always say, the most important thing was not to let him register, but everyone stayed silent,” a young auto mechanic, Ronmdy Francois, said.
“However, from what I’m hearing, if it’s true that he has registered, then he is already president because I don’t see which candidate could stop him.”
At the time of publication, no prominent political leaders had publicly endorsed or denounced Martelly’s candidacy.
Haiti’s electoral process is also facing major obstacles from persistent insecurity linked to gang violence and logistical difficulties. The campaign period, which had been due to begin Thursday, has been postponed, while the deadline for candidate registration has been extended to Oct. 31. The CEP has said it will publish an updated electoral timetable.
By Friday, the council had registered 16 presidential contenders, 302 candidates for the Senate and 1,050 candidates for the Chamber of Deputies. The registration process and submission of supporting documents began on Aug. 20.
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