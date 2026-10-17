Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off Waste Collection Vehicles In Six Central Zone Wards

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off primary and secondary waste collection and transportation vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection in six wards of the Central Zone. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Delhi BJP leaders were also present at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said, "The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17 to mark the Prime Minister's birthday, will conclude in Delhi on October 18. Today, under this campaign, the Chief Minister inaugurated compactors in Sarita Vihar ward under the Okhla Assembly constituency.

"Compactors are large machines installed at garbage collection points where waste used to accumulate throughout the day. Now, garbage will continue to be collected at these points but will be placed inside large machines called compactors, which will compress it to one-tenth of its original size. The compacted garbage will then be transported by trucks to landfills for disposal."

He said waste collection vehicles and other equipment had also been flagged off for the zone to improve waste management.

"Machines for waste collection have been flagged off across Delhi. Dumpers have also been provided for this zone. These are large vehicles that will transport wet and dry waste. The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will carry out these operations. The Delhi government is providing adequate funds to the MCD, enabling it to undertake these initiatives," Malhotra said.

Criticising the previous government, he said, "The government that was in power in Delhi until one-and-a-half years ago had financially weakened the municipal corporation. However, after Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister, we have been providing the necessary facilities."

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a nationwide public service campaign being observed from September 17 to October 17.

In Delhi, the month-long campaign has seen various government departments undertake public welfare initiatives, including registration drives, cleanliness campaigns and plantation programmes.

The initiative aims to strengthen public service delivery and improve civic amenities across the national Capital.