Delhi Govt Boosts Hepatitis B, C Testing Using NTEP Resources

Delhi to use TB testing platforms for Hepatitis diagnosis

The Delhi Government is taking steps to strengthen the diagnosis and management of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C by utilising existing molecular testing platforms under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

As per the release, the initiative aims to improve access to viral load testing, optimise available resources and strengthen coordination between national health programmes.

Expanding Testing with Existing Infrastructure

Under the proposed arrangement, existing Truenat molecular testing platforms under NTEP will be utilised to conduct viral load tests for patients who screen positive for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

The broader screening plan also includes the use of portable X-ray facilities, with particular attention to women, especially pregnant women, to facilitate timely identification of health conditions requiring further investigation.

Delhi has 85 existing Truenat platforms under NTEP.

The plan envisages earmarking one platform per district initially for Hepatitis B and C viral load testing, subject to the concurrence of the State Programme Officer, NTEP.

This approach is expected to help address gaps in testing and support the objectives of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), the release said.

Focus on Efficient Resource Integration

Emphasising the importance of strengthening diagnostic capacity, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“By integrating the resources available under different national health programmes, we can expand the effective use of our existing infrastructure and strengthen access to essential diagnostic services. Our emphasis is on ensuring that available testing facilities are utilised efficiently, while improving the scope for timely diagnosis and appropriate medical intervention, particularly for vulnerable groups.”

Procurement and Operational Strategy

To support the initiative, a demand for 2,500 Truenat chips each for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C has been submitted to the Central Programme Division for the financial year 2026–27.

The NVHCP Central Unit has indicated that the required chips will be procured centrally by the Central Government to help address gaps in viral load testing and support programme targets.

The initiative also envisages training and incentivising technicians to conduct these tests.

Depending on workload and operational requirements, existing molecular testing machines may be utilised after regular working hours or on holidays to ensure optimal utilisation of available infrastructure and expand testing capacity, the release said.

Through this integrated approach, the Delhi Government aims to strengthen diagnostic services, improve utilisation of existing healthcare facilities and facilitate timely identification and management of Hepatitis B and C cases.

The proposed district-level arrangement will proceed subject to the required concurrence and operational planning. (ANI)

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