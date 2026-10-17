CJI On NLSIU Event Uncertainty: 'Driven By External Forces'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday said that“unexpected and unfortunate circumstances” driven by“certain external forces” had created uncertainty over the 34th annual convocation, adding that for a while, it seemed the occasion might not take place as hoped.

Addressing the graduating students at the convocation in Bengaluru, Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the event in recent weeks. He said, "A few unexpected and unfortunate circumstances, driven by certain external forces, brought with them a sense of uncertainty, and for a while, it seemed that this occasion might not unfold quite as we had hoped."

The remark by the CJI comes amid a period of turbulence surrounding the institution in recent weeks. Despite the uncertainty, the 34th annual convocation was held as scheduled, marking the graduation of the latest batch of students from NLSIU. Degrees were conferred in the presence of faculty members, dignitaries and the families of graduates.

CJI's Advice: 'Law is Not for the Faint of Heart'

Speaking at the occasion the CJI said, "I often find myself ruminating on how the legal profession is not for the faint of heart. It demands not only mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard. This intellectual independence, my dear young graduates, also calls for fearlessness: hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position, and disagreeing without denying another person's dignity. The law, as you will soon discover in its living form, is not static. It breathes, and it evolves through the minds and actions of those who practise it. The cases you argue, the contracts you draft, the advice you give, and the judgments you write will all contribute to the larger architecture of justice in our nation."

"There will come times when compromise checks, where expediency entices, and when others take easy shortcuts. And it is in those moments that you must let the wisdom imparted here be your compass and stay true to the values you have imbibed in this eminent institution...The journey of law is like a river, breaking from the stillness of a mountain spring, carrying with it the echoes of ancient wisdom and the promise of new discovery. In law schools, devoted students navigate clustered valleys of study, winding through narrow channels of precedent and doctrine, learning to navigate the rocks of reason and the bends of logic," he added

CM Shivakumar Emphasises Responsibility of Law Graduates

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who attended the convocation, emphasised the responsibility of law graduates to uphold the Constitution, protect citizens' rights and ensure that justice remains accessible, affordable and timely.

In a post on X, Shivakumar described his participation in the 34th convocation as a privilege and acknowledged the presence of CJI Justice Surya Kant, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Justice Vibhu Bakhru, NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sudhir Krishnaswamy and other dignitaries. Shivakumar wrote,“ It is a privilege to be part of the 34th Convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Surya Kant, Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Shri Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, and distinguished dignitaries.”

Urging the graduating students to view law as a responsibility beyond a professional career, Shivakumar stressed the importance of constitutional values, citizens' rights and access to justice. He said,“As these young minds embark on their professional journeys, I urge them to see the law not merely as a profession, but as a responsibility to uphold the Constitution, protect the rights of every citizen and ensure that justice is accessible, affordable and timely. Their knowledge, integrity and commitment must serve as a force for positive change, particularly for those who need justice the most.”

Karnataka Govt to Strengthen Legal Ecosystem

Shivakumar also outlined initiatives the Karnataka government is committed to supporting to strengthen the state's legal ecosystem. He said,“To support this vision, our Government is committed to strengthening Karnataka's legal ecosystem through a Start-up Law Clinic at NLSIU to provide pro bono legal assistance to young entrepreneurs, along with a dedicated institute for judicial service examination training and continuing education for young lawyers. My best wishes to all the graduating students as they begin this new chapter. May they uphold the highest ideals of the legal profession, serve society with integrity and compassion, and contribute to building a more just and equitable society.” (ANI)

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