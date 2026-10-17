Sisi Rules Out Constitutional Changes, Confirms Departure in 2030
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has reaffirmed that his current presidential term will end in 2030, ruling out constitutional amendments that would allow him to remain in office beyond that date.
Speaking Saturday at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi said his departure date was settled and emphasized that the country’s constitution would not be altered to extend his tenure.
“The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled,” Sisi said.
He stressed the importance of preserving Egypt’s constitutional framework and preventing actions that could undermine democratic principles.
Sisi said the Egyptian constitution “will not be touched,” adding that respect for constitutional and democratic rules was essential to maintaining the country’s political order.
He also highlighted the armed forces’ constitutional responsibility to safeguard the political system, democracy and the state’s fundamental institutions.
“I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility,” he added, explaining that the Egyptian Military Academy was helping prepare a new generation of leaders to assume future responsibilities.
Egypt Signals Readiness to Defend Saudi Arabia
Sisi also declared Egypt’s willingness to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to safeguard the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.
“We will take any measure to protect Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that he would ask parliament to hold an emergency session to authorize such action if Riyadh made the request.
“We stand firmly to protect and defend the territories of our brothers in the Gulf,” he added.
His remarks combined a renewed commitment to ending his presidency in 2030 with an assurance of Egyptian support for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in protecting their territories.
Speaking Saturday at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi said his departure date was settled and emphasized that the country’s constitution would not be altered to extend his tenure.
“The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled,” Sisi said.
He stressed the importance of preserving Egypt’s constitutional framework and preventing actions that could undermine democratic principles.
Sisi said the Egyptian constitution “will not be touched,” adding that respect for constitutional and democratic rules was essential to maintaining the country’s political order.
He also highlighted the armed forces’ constitutional responsibility to safeguard the political system, democracy and the state’s fundamental institutions.
“I will not leave the Egyptian state until it is brimming with its own people capable of shouldering responsibility,” he added, explaining that the Egyptian Military Academy was helping prepare a new generation of leaders to assume future responsibilities.
Egypt Signals Readiness to Defend Saudi Arabia
Sisi also declared Egypt’s willingness to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to safeguard the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.
“We will take any measure to protect Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that he would ask parliament to hold an emergency session to authorize such action if Riyadh made the request.
“We stand firmly to protect and defend the territories of our brothers in the Gulf,” he added.
His remarks combined a renewed commitment to ending his presidency in 2030 with an assurance of Egyptian support for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in protecting their territories.
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