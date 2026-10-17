'We Can Frustrate Man City,' Says Ipswich Goalkeeper Walton Ahead Of Premier League Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Oct 17 (IANS) Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton believes his team can frustrate Manchester City and put up a strong performance when they travel to the Etihad Stadium, insisting the visitors will approach the Premier League clash with full belief.

Ipswich, who have made an encouraging start to their return to the top flight, will face a formidable challenge against the league leaders. However, Walton said the squad was prepared to test itself against one of the strongest teams in English football.

“We're full of belief that they'll be coming up against a good Ipswich team. We have to go there with full belief. The full squad is raring to go. Whoever's selected will be ready to put in a performance and do their job," Walton told reporters ahead of the match.

“It's a different challenge. It's one you want to test yourself in. I think we can go there and put on a really good performance and frustrate Man City,” he added.

Manchester City have been under scrutiny following revelations concerning 114 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. The club has appealed against the findings, but the controversy has continued to attract attention.

City, however, demonstrated their quality on the pitch with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, despite facing a hostile reception. They subsequently suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling Champions League encounter on Wednesday.

Walton insisted the controversy surrounding City would have no bearing on Ipswich's preparations, stressing that his team was concentrating on the footballing challenge ahead.

“I think we're ignoring it. It doesn't make a difference to our game. It's not going to make a difference to them. We're going up against a good Man City team, and they're coming up against a good Ipswich team. It doesn't really make a difference to us,” he said.

The goalkeeper added that the focus within the dressing room remained firmly on the match rather than the ongoing discussion surrounding City's financial case.

Ipswich have recorded three wins in the Premier League so far and will look to build on their positive start against Enzo Maresca's side.