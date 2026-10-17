Deputy FM Rafiyev Attends 52Nd OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers Session

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is participating in the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

This year's session is being held under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Key Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development."

The meeting brings together representatives of OIC member states to discuss issues related to peace, solidarity and sustainable development.

The 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to conclude on October 18.