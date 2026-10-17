Emirates To Operate 28 Weekly Flights To Narita, Opens Another Travel Store In Tokyo

Meanwhile, Emirates has officially inaugurated another dedicated Travel Store in Otemachi, Tokyo, expanding its retail presence in Japan and enhancing customer engagement in the country.

Following the successful opening of its Osaka Travel Store in July 2025, the new Tokyo outlet offers customers in the greater Tokyo area personalised travel assistance from multilingual experts. Services include flight bookings, travel information and customised itineraries for Japanese and international travellers.

Located in one of Tokyo's key business districts, the store features a contemporary design with comfortable lounge seating and modern furnishings. Facilities include a self-service kiosk, a personalised queue management system and a selfie mirror featuring popular Emirates destinations. Visitors can also view a Boeing 777 Business Class seat on display.