Saudi Airport Disruptions Put Middle East Airline Recovery At Risk

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Airline operations across the Middle East are facing renewed uncertainty as security threats at Saudi airports force carriers to cancel services, postpone route launches and prolong existing suspensions.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has been hit repeatedly in recent days in attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi militia, with reports of fatalities and the destruction of an Airbus A320 belonging to Saudia. The facility remains closed, while Dammam's King Fahd International Airport has also come under fire.

The deteriorating security situation has prompted several international airlines to revise their schedules. Delta Air Lines has delayed its planned debut in the Saudi market, while KLM and British Airways have suspended services to Riyadh and Lufthansa has kept its Riyadh flights canceled.

Asian carriers are extending restrictions already introduced during the Iran conflict. Cathay Pacific has canceled flights to Riyadh and Dubai through January 31, 2027. Philippine Airlines has halted its Manila–Riyadh service until November 29, while Singapore Airlines and Scoot have extended suspensions affecting Dubai and Jeddah.

The latest setbacks come as regional aviation struggles to regain momentum after months of disruption. International Air Transport Association figures show Middle Eastern passenger traffic dropped 14.6% year over year in August, outpacing a 9.3% reduction in capacity.

The Arab Air Carriers' Organization has condemned attacks on civilian aviation facilities, warning that continued threats could undermine passenger confidence and international air connectivity.