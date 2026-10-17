QAIA Passenger Traffic Edges Up In September Amid Dips In Aircraft Movements, Cargo Volumes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) recorded a slight year-on-year increase in passenger traffic during September, alongside contractions in aircraft movements and air cargo volumes, according to official metrics released by Airport International Group (AIG) on Saturday.

Throughout September, QAIA welcomed 847,444 passengers, marking a 1.5 percent uptick compared to September 2025, while declining 18.6 percent compared to August 2026. Aircraft movements reached 6,952 flights, reflecting a 0.2 percent decrease compared to September 2025 and an 11.6 percent month-on-month drop from August.

On the logistics front, the airport handled 6,964 tons of air cargo in September, recording a 3.8 percent decline compared to the same month last year and a 12.1 percent decrease from August levels.

AIG Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Deviller noted that September results illustrate shifting travel patterns across the regional aviation landscape. "While passenger travel demand continues to demonstrate resilience, aircraft movements and air cargo operations experienced a temporary slowdown," Deviller said.

Deviller affirmed that maintaining operational readiness, robust air connectivity, and agility in response to market demand shifts remain central to supporting Jordan's trade, tourism, and broader economic activity.

//Petra// AA