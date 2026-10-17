Kazakhstan, Cambodia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in politics, high technology, and trade during expanded-format talks in Astana, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

Tokayev said Hun Manet's first visit to Kazakhstan would open a new chapter in bilateral relations and help translate shared intentions into practical cooperation.

"This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over the years, our states have maintained constructive political dialogue and consistently developed mutually beneficial cooperation. Our shared vision for the future will be formally set out in a joint statement that we will adopt today. We will also sign a number of documents. Kazakhstan views Cambodia as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia and an important link in expanding our partnership with ASEAN countries," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president noted that Kazakhstan and Cambodia actively cooperate on the international stage, including through their respective permanent missions to the United Nations. He also praised Cambodia's support for Kazakhstan's initiatives on several issues on the UN General Assembly agenda.

Tokayev highlighted Cambodia's socioeconomic achievements under Hun Manet's leadership and said Kazakhstan supported the Cambodian government's efforts to implement the country's long-term development goals outlined in the Cambodia Vision 2050 and Pentagonal Strategy programs.

The Kazakh president also pointed to significant potential for strengthening cooperation in high technology.

"I know that you and members of your delegation are very interested in the measures our country is taking to develop artificial intelligence. Today, you will visit the Alem International Center, where our specialists will brief you on the achievements and key developments in this field. According to the UN E-Government Development Index, our country has been making progress, including in related areas. I am convinced that, with mutual interest and firm political will, we can achieve significant progress in expanding cooperation across many areas of mutual interest," Tokayev said.

Hun Manet highlighted the special nature of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

"More than 120 Cambodian students have studied in Kazakhstan. Many of them now hold responsible positions in government bodies, including as governors of several provinces, secretaries of state and employees of various ministries. Thus, our countries share a common history and strong people-to-people ties," the Cambodian prime minister said.

Hun Manet also said Cambodia was interested in developing cooperation in food security, agriculture and manufacturing.

The two sides expressed confidence that the high-level talks would help significantly increase bilateral trade, strengthen business ties and open up new prospects for partnership between Kazakhstan and Cambodia.