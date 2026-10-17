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Kazakhstan, Cambodia Sign Six Cooperation Agreements


Date: 2026-10-17 06:01:31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Kazakhstan and Cambodia have adopted a joint statement and exchanged six intergovernmental and interagency documents following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Astana, according to the Kazakh president's press service.

The exchange ceremony was held in the presence of Tokayev and Hun Manet.

The documents cover cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital development, digital government, trade and economic relations, culture, tourism, and ties between the two countries' capitals.

The documents exchanged include:

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, National Information Technologies JSC, and the Ministry of Interior of Cambodia on cooperation in digital government, GovTech and information and communication technologies.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia on trade and economic cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia on cooperation in culture and the arts.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia on cooperation in tourism.

A memorandum on establishing sister-city relations between Astana and Phnom Penh.

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Trend News Agency

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