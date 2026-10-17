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Egypt's Sisi Confirms His Presidency Will End In 2030

Egypt's Sisi Confirms His Presidency Will End In 2030


Date: 2026-10-17 06:01:30

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said on Saturday that his presidential term would end in 2030 and that the question of his departure from office was "settled and will not be discussed", reaffirming that Egypt's constitution would not be amended.

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Khaleej Times

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