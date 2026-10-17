OMODA & JAECOO Opens Professional Training Centre And Establishes Dealer Association, Accelerating Localisation Efforts In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, OMODA & JAECOO reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the European market, highlighting tangible progress in professional training, its partner ecosystem and aftersales infrastructure.







OMODA & JAECOO has implemented a series of localisation initiatives across Europe, including the opening of a professional training centre in Warsaw, the establishment of a national dealer association in Spain and upgrades to its aftersales infrastructure in Italy. Guided by the philosophy of“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” these initiatives mark a new stage in the brand's transition from market entry to deeper local integration.

The Warsaw training centre officially opened in March 2026, with more than 700 employees from the dealer and service networks having completed professional training by the time of its opening. The brand has also established a 2,000-square-metre spare parts warehouse to support local operations.

In Spain, the OMODA & JAECOO dealer network officially established the National Association of OMODA & JAECOO Dealers (ANCOJ) in July 2025. This non-profit national dealer association has received strong support from the brand. In Italy, the aftersales team has partnered with Generali jeniot to provide technical training across the entire model range, with more than 100 employees from the local service network participating in the programme. The local spare parts distribution centre stocks more than 4,000 types of parts, with a total inventory exceeding 60,000 units.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate that OMODA & JAECOO's localisation efforts now extend beyond products and sales channels to encompass talent development, service capabilities and its partner ecosystem.







Meanwhile, OMODA & JAECOO continues to deepen its integration into the European automotive industry. Leveraging Chery Group's European R&D network, including established R&D capabilities in Germany, Spain and France, as well as a new UK R&D centre scheduled to open by the end of 2026, the brand is further strengthening its local research and development capabilities. Chery Group's European Operations Centre and Spanish R&D Institute, both located in Barcelona, provide a solid foundation for regional collaboration and technology development. As part of the industrial partnership between Chery Group and Spanish automaker EBRO, JAECOO 5 is among the models planned for local production at the Barcelona plant.

Building on its continued localisation efforts in Europe, OMODA & JAECOO will also host its 2026 International User Summit from October 19 to 24 under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE.” Bringing together global users, media and partners, the Summit will showcase the brand's latest products and technologies, further strengthening global user co-creation and connecting local development with its wider global ecosystem.

From local R&D and manufacturing to talent development, from dealer network expansion to aftersales support, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its European localisation framework. Through sustained investment, the brand is deepening industrial collaboration and partnerships, delivering a more reliable and sustainable mobility experience for European customers.

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