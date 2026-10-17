OMODA & JAECOO Launches Full Lifecycle Carbon Management Service, Releases Sino-European Mutually Recognised LCA Report For JAECOO 7 SHS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, OMODA & JAECOO showcased its achievements in sustainable mobility, positioning full lifecycle carbon management as a core pillar of its European market strategy. This year, OMODA & JAECOO officially launched its full lifecycle carbon management service for customers and publicly released the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) report for the JAECOO 7 SHS. As the first vehicle LCA report officially released under the Sino-European Automotive Carbon Footprint Mutual Recognition Framework (SEA LCA), the report has been independently verified by DEKRA. It provides transparent and verifiable carbon footprint data covering the vehicle's entire lifecycle, from raw material acquisition and manufacturing to vehicle use and end-of-life recycling.







This new service gives customers access to verified data on vehicle environmental performance, setting a new benchmark for transparency in environmental information across the automotive industry. According to the report, the JAECOO 7 SHS achieves a full lifecycle carbon footprint of 120.40 g CO2e/km, with full lifecycle primary energy consumption of 2.28 MJ/km. The carbon footprint figure covers the vehicle's entire lifecycle rather than emissions from the driving stage alone, providing a practical reference for automotive carbon footprint assessments across different markets and evaluation frameworks.







The Life Cycle Assessment of the JAECOO 7 SHS covers every stage, including raw material acquisition, component manufacturing, vehicle assembly, transportation, vehicle use and end-of-life treatment. The report also represents a practical implementation of the Guidelines for Sino-European Automotive Carbon Footprint Accounting, Verification and Mutual Recognition. Drawing on the methodologies and experience of the China Automotive Industry Chain Carbon Disclosure Platform (CPP), the China Green Car Assessment Programme (C-GCAP) and Europe's Green NCAP, it promotes the alignment of Sino-European standards in lifecycle assessment and carbon footprint verification. From voluntary corporate disclosure and independent third-party verification to mutual recognition of results under the Sino-European framework, the environmental performance of automotive products is becoming increasingly transparent, measurable and comparable.

Alongside the launch of its carbon management service, OMODA & JAECOO continues to advance the green transition in the European market. In Spain, the brand supports the shift towards electrified mobility through a diversified product portfolio covering hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). By the end of September 2026, OMODA & JAECOO had surpassed 62,000 cumulative vehicle registrations in Spain. From January to September 2026, electrified vehicles accounted for 92.7% of total registrations, with the proportion rising to 98% in September alone. From the JAECOO 7 SHS Super Hybrid to the all-electric OMODA 5 EV, the brand is meeting diverse mobility needs through multiple technology pathways.

Environmental responsibility extends beyond the driving stage. OMODA & JAECOO is embedding environmental responsibility throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. During the product design stage, the brand continues to explore lightweight design and the use of sustainable materials. At the end of the vehicle lifecycle, it is continuously improving its end-of-life vehicle recycling and treatment network in Italy. As of March 2026, the network covered 19 regions and included 71 recycling centres, ensuring that OMODA and JAECOO vehicles are properly collected, dismantled and processed, while promoting resource recycling and circular use.

As OMODA & JAECOO continues to advance sustainable mobility, the brand will also host its 2026 International User Summit from October 19 to 24 under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE.” The Summit will bring together global users and media to experience the brand's latest products and technologies, further connecting green innovation with diverse mobility needs worldwide.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to leverage full lifecycle carbon management to integrate green technology innovation with sustainable development practices, further enhance transparency in vehicle environmental performance and provide greener, lower-carbon mobility solutions for customers across Europe and worldwide.

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