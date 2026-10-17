'Will Pull Out Your Nails, Chop Off Fingers': Man Dies After Horrific Threats Over Rs 18,000 Loan

A Rs 18,000 loan allegedly turned into a nightmare for a family in Maharashtra's Thane district after a moneylender threatened to pull out a young man's fingernails and chop off his fingers over repayment. The man later died at a Mumbai hospital and police said that he had suffered severe mental stress following the alleged threats. According to news agency PTI, police have registered a case against an alleged unlicensed moneylender in connection with the incident.

Moneylender allegedly demanded Rs 20,500

The accused, identified as 42-year-old Abid Sayyed, is alleged to have harassed a family over a loan taken in May 2025. The complainant, 60-year-old Shammu Bapumiya Pinjari, told police that his family had borrowed Rs 18,000 from Sayyed.

Under the agreed repayment terms, the family was supposed to pay Rs 300 daily for 40 days. Pinjari alleged that they had repaid Rs 7,500 in cash instalments, but the accused continued to demand money over mounting interest.

On October 8, Sayyed allegedly visited the family's home and demanded Rs 20,500 as interest from Pinjari's son.

According to the police account reported by PTI, the accused threatened to pull out the young man's fingernails, rub red chilli powder into the wounds and chop off his fingers if the money was not paid within two days.

Police search for accused

Following the alleged threats, the young man reportedly became severely ill and was taken to a hospital in Mumbai, where he died on October 13.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Sayyed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act.

The case was registered by Tilaknagar police in Dombivli East following the complaint. Police are searching for Sayyed, who remains absconding, according to the report.

The exact circumstances surrounding the man's death and the allegations against the moneylender remain subject to investigation. The accused has not been reported as arrested in the available account.

(With inputs from agencies)