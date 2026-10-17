Navratri Over, Outfits Returned? Viral Video Of Dandiya Dress Parcels Sparks Online Debate WATCH

In order to appear their best at festivities, consumers frequently splurge on new clothing, accessories, and jewellery over the holiday season. However, a discussion over what happens to such purchases once the celebrations end has been triggered by a now-viral video that is making the rounds on social media.

Users have criticised an apparent backlog of returned packages after the Dandiya season, with many wondering if some customers are abusing e-commerce return rules. The video, shared by X user Nishant Chant, shows a large number of parcels apparently being collected from a residential complex. The packages, many carrying shipping labels and barcodes, are stacked beneath a shutter and scattered across an outdoor area.

As the recording continues, the person filming opens a large pink bag filled with more parcels, while white sacks containing returned packages are moved around. Additional piles of sealed parcels can also be seen along pathways between buildings and trees.

Due to the high number of deliveries, there has been conjecture that customers may have bought clothing and accessories for the Navratri and Dandiya celebrations, only to return them once the festivities were over. The precise nature of the returns and their causes, however, have not been independently determined.

Watch Viral Video

Sharing the clip, Nishant Chant captioned it,“Dandiya khatam... Dress return. Shameless generation."

Dandiya khatam... Dress return

Shameless generation Nishant (@Nishantchant) October 16, 2026

Social Media Reacts

The video has sparked a contentious internet debate, with many people denouncing the purported practice and claiming that excessive returns might pose logistical and financial difficulties for merchants.

One user said, "Heard from someone 'agar mehenga lag rha h to event k baad waapas kar diyo,'" recalling hearing others support the behaviour.

Another user voiced worry that such actions would result in more stringent return guidelines for all parties, including actual consumers. The user remarked, "Dheere dheere 24 hr return policy ho jayegi inke chakkar mein.. genuine logon ko bhugatna padega."

However, not everyone agreed that returning purchases was inherently wrong. Defending consumers' right to use the facilities offered by shopping platforms, another user argued,“Jab exchange/refund ka option hai toh kyu na use kare, bhale hi shameless bol do chalega."