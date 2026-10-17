How Fast Will Charging Be In The Future? 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit To Unlock Next-Gen Smart Energy Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efficiently charging a vehicle during a coffee break is becoming a reality as low-carbon mobility advances. The 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, Anhui, from October 19 to 23. At the summit, OMODA & JAECOO Auto's smart energy center integrating solar power, energy storage and charging will showcase end-to-end charging solutions that combine energy generation, storage, delivery and end use. More than 2,000 guests and users from around the world will experience how solar-generated electricity flows efficiently and how AI enables smart energy dispatch, demonstrating how AI technology can transform charging efficiency and enhance the mobility and lifestyle experiences of OMODA & JAECOO users.









Pioneering AC V2G Deployment at Scale: A Demonstration Station Makes Charging Part of a Low-Carbon Lifestyle

OMODA & JAECOO Auto's smart energy center-integrating solar power, battery storage, and charging-is a pioneering AC Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) demonstration station deployed at scale. Its integrated system creates a local microgrid and supports megawatt-level, high-power ultra-fast charging. A dedicated rest area powered entirely by on-site renewable electricity offers visitors an immersive, highly energy-efficient experience. Vehicles can complete charging during a coffee break, allowing users to experience the practical benefits of renewable energy technology firsthand.

A key feature is bidirectional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows EVs to serve as mobile energy storage units rather than simply consume electricity. During off-peak periods, vehicles can charge from the grid at lower tariffs. During peak-demand periods, they can feed electricity back into the grid, helping balance grid loads. Where supported, vehicles can also supply power to homes and communities during grid outages, helping users reduce energy costs through smart tariff management while optimizing renewable energy utilization.

Integrated Technologies Deliver Reliable Energy Across Diverse Scenarios

This convenient, reliable smart energy experience draws on OMODA & JAECOO Auto's technical expertise in renewable energy integration, energy storage, and high-power transmission. For charging speed and emergency support, its Volt-dragon Charger technology significantly reduces charging time. The station can operate independently in island mode, continuing to charge vehicles even during grid disruptions. OMODA & JAECOO Auto is also exploring next-generation high-power technologies, including Superconducting Charging, toward on-demand, seamless power delivery.

For home energy applications, OMODA & JAECOO Auto has introduced the Energy Cube home energy storage system, bringing solar power, battery storage, and bidirectional charging into residential settings to help households optimize self-generated solar electricity and lower utility bills. OMODA & JAECOO Auto also offers long-cycle-life Rhino batteries and continues early-stage research into solid-state batteries. Under laboratory conditions, solid-state battery samples have demonstrated high stress tolerance, supporting safety in vehicle and residential energy applications.

OMODA & JAECOO Auto is applying its engineering expertise to smart renewable energy applications, using real-world innovation to enable energy-efficient lifestyles. The company is advancing an integrated energy ecosystem across generation, storage, distribution, and consumption. This approach enables new energy vehicles (NEVs) to evolve into active participants in smart energy grids, delivering efficient energy solutions for users and practical avenues for global industrial energy transition.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

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