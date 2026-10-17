OMODA & JAECOO To Showcase Purpose-Built L4 Robotaxi, Bringing A New Driverless Mobility Experience To Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As autonomous driving moves toward large-scale commercial operations, global markets are calling for vehicles purpose-built for fully driverless services. From October 19 to 24, the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China, under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE.”

At the Summit, OMODA & JAECOO will showcase its purpose-built, factory-integrated L4 Robotaxi developed for global markets. The brand will also sign a strategic cooperation agreement with UAE-based K2, marking a significant step toward real-world commercial deployment. More than 2,000 vehicle owners, media representatives and ecosystem partners from around the world will experience OMODA & JAECOO's latest advances in driverless mobility and explore its vision for the future of commercial autonomous transportation.









End-to-End Driverless Operations Deliver a Seamless Mobility Experience

As autonomous driving advances from technology validation to large-scale commercial applications, OMODA & JAECOO's Robotaxi will demonstrate a fully driverless service experience at the Summit.

Passengers can book a ride through a mobile app, with cloud-based dispatch automatically directing the Robotaxi to their pickup location. Before the vehicle arrives, passengers can remotely adjust the cabin temperature through the app. Upon arrival, the Robotaxi activates its hazard lights to indicate that it is ready for boarding. Passengers can then unlock the doors and open the trunk with a single tap.

The entire journey requires no onboard driver or manual intervention, offering a private, quiet and convenient mobility experience.

Beyond passenger services, the Robotaxi also supports an autonomous daily operations cycle, including autonomous deployment, repositioning, energy replenishment, self-service cleaning and vehicle inspections. These capabilities are designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and support the development of scalable driverless mobility services.

Five Native Design Principles Integrate Automotive-Grade Safety and Global Regulatory Compliance

As Robotaxi services move toward large-scale commercialization, factory-integrated, mass-production-ready vehicles are becoming an important industry trend.

OMODA & JAECOO's Robotaxi takes this approach further by adopting a purpose-built vehicle development strategy centered on L4 driverless operations. Its design follows five native principles: Native Architecture, Native Factory Integration, Native Experience, Native Operations and Native Global Adaptability.

Rather than adapting a conventional passenger vehicle for autonomous driving, OMODA & JAECOO has defined and developed the Robotaxi around the requirements of fully driverless commercial operations from the outset.

To ensure safety across diverse operating scenarios and throughout the service lifecycle, OMODA & JAECOO has established a comprehensive safety management system covering six key dimensions: full-cabin passenger protection; four-dimensional perception integrating tactile, visual, acoustic and wave-based sensing; algorithm training and decision-making; six-fold redundant execution safety; cloud-based behavioral safety monitoring; and fleet management.

Together, these capabilities are designed to provide comprehensive risk prevention and continuous safety protection throughout Robotaxi operations.

The Robotaxi is also engineered for flexible localization across international markets. Its vehicle development takes into account regulatory requirements in multiple countries, while autonomous driving system validation covers differences in traffic regulations, climate conditions and network communications across countries and regions.

Strategic Partnership with UAE-Based K2 to Build a Global Driverless Mobility Ecosystem

As the global Robotaxi industry addresses challenges related to mass-production costs, safety compliance and commercial operations, OMODA & JAECOO is working with partners across the global automotive and technology value chains to accelerate real-world deployment.

During the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, OMODA & JAECOO will formally sign a strategic cooperation agreement with UAE-based K2. The partnership will mark a key first step toward bringing OMODA & JAECOO's purpose-built, factory-integrated Robotaxi to international markets, translating technological innovation into commercial applications.

Developed from the outset around the requirements of L4 driverless operations, OMODA & JAECOO's Robotaxi combines purpose-built vehicle engineering with factory-integrated autonomous driving technology. This integrated approach is designed to deliver systematic advantages in passenger experience, operational efficiency and cost competitiveness at scale.

Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO plans to further expand its global Robotaxi operations, contributing mass-production-ready and sustainable autonomous mobility solutions from the automotive industry to the future of intelligent transportation worldwide.

From pioneering developments in Robotaxi driverless mobility to the practical experiences enabled by intelligent parking and intelligent cockpit technologies, OMODA & JAECOO is continuously bringing advanced technologies into real-world mobility. The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit this October will also feature a series of intelligent technology showcases and innovative product experiences. Among the highlights, the Super Intelligent Experience Lab will focus on two core technologies: SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space). Through real-world demonstrations of intelligent parking and super intelligent cockpit technologies, global users will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the convenience and enjoyment brought by autonomous parking, intelligent interaction and intent understanding. From forward-looking exploration of driverless mobility to intelligent experiences within reach today, OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand the possibilities of intelligent technology, joining global users in exploring new possibilities for the future of mobility.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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