TRUZON Wins 72 MW Solar Order From Hariom Power & Energy In Maharashtra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 16th October, 2026 - Truzon Clean Energies Pvt. Ltd., formerly Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., has received a ₹236 crore EPC order from Hariom Power & Energy Private Limited for ground-mounted solar projects with an aggregate capacity of 72 MW in Maharashtra. The order has already been disclosed by Hari Om, a listed company, in line with SEBI guidelines. Of the total 72 MW, 15 MW has already been executed by Truzon.
The projects are being developed under PM-KUSUM Component C across Hingoli, Latur, Parbhani and Beed districts, supporting agricultural solarisation and expanding Truzon's utility-scale solar portfolio.
Truzon is undertaking turnkey execution encompassing design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and performance demonstration. Once commissioned, the projects are expected to collectively generate approximately 89.89 million units of electricity annually, subject to final project specifications and operating conditions.
Commenting on the order, Mr. Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, Managing Director, Truzon Solar, said,“This 72 MW order is a significant milestone and an endorsement of the trust we have earned. We thank Mr. Roopesh Gupta and Hariom Power & Energy for choosing Truzon Solar again. Our commitment extends beyond commissioning to the continued performance of every plant we deliver. With 15 MW already executed, we continue to bring our engineering expertise, quality standards and proactive service to this project, supporting Maharashtra's agricultural solarisation.”
Mr Srinivas Jakkula, Chief Executive Officer, Truzon Solar, said,“Executing 72 MW of solar capacity across four districts demands precise engineering and close coordination. Our teams are focused on integrated planning across procurement, site mobilisation, construction and quality assurance. Our priority is to deliver dependable solar infrastructure built to specification, with safety and long-term performance at the centre of execution.”
Mr. Roopesh Gupta, Managing Director, Hari Om Industries, said, "We have been associated with Truzon Solar for six years. Our decision to award this 72 MW project is driven by their consistently high quality standards and excellent, proactive after-sales service. Their team anticipates service needs and often reaches out before we call. That ownership and responsiveness distinguish Truzon and give us confidence in the long-term performance of our projects. This order strengthens a partnership built on experience, accountability and trust. "
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Truzon has a pan-India presence, over 18 years of industry experience and 650+ employees across eight offices. The company has delivered over 400 MW of solar capacity and 15,000+ installations across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.
Truzon is backed by investors including Polycab Cables, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, with Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. The company operates across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar segments.
About Truzon Solar
Truzon Solar is a brand of Truzon Clean Energies Pvt. Ltd., formerly Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd. A Hyderabad-headquartered, full-spectrum solar EPC company, Truzon Solar provides end-to-end solutions through an in-house model spanning sales, engineering, installation, financing facilitation and after-sales service. The company is focused on building a nationally recognised solar brand through quality execution and dependable customer support.
The projects are being developed under PM-KUSUM Component C across Hingoli, Latur, Parbhani and Beed districts, supporting agricultural solarisation and expanding Truzon's utility-scale solar portfolio.
Truzon is undertaking turnkey execution encompassing design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and performance demonstration. Once commissioned, the projects are expected to collectively generate approximately 89.89 million units of electricity annually, subject to final project specifications and operating conditions.
Commenting on the order, Mr. Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, Managing Director, Truzon Solar, said,“This 72 MW order is a significant milestone and an endorsement of the trust we have earned. We thank Mr. Roopesh Gupta and Hariom Power & Energy for choosing Truzon Solar again. Our commitment extends beyond commissioning to the continued performance of every plant we deliver. With 15 MW already executed, we continue to bring our engineering expertise, quality standards and proactive service to this project, supporting Maharashtra's agricultural solarisation.”
Mr Srinivas Jakkula, Chief Executive Officer, Truzon Solar, said,“Executing 72 MW of solar capacity across four districts demands precise engineering and close coordination. Our teams are focused on integrated planning across procurement, site mobilisation, construction and quality assurance. Our priority is to deliver dependable solar infrastructure built to specification, with safety and long-term performance at the centre of execution.”
Mr. Roopesh Gupta, Managing Director, Hari Om Industries, said, "We have been associated with Truzon Solar for six years. Our decision to award this 72 MW project is driven by their consistently high quality standards and excellent, proactive after-sales service. Their team anticipates service needs and often reaches out before we call. That ownership and responsiveness distinguish Truzon and give us confidence in the long-term performance of our projects. This order strengthens a partnership built on experience, accountability and trust. "
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Truzon has a pan-India presence, over 18 years of industry experience and 650+ employees across eight offices. The company has delivered over 400 MW of solar capacity and 15,000+ installations across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.
Truzon is backed by investors including Polycab Cables, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, with Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. The company operates across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar segments.
About Truzon Solar
Truzon Solar is a brand of Truzon Clean Energies Pvt. Ltd., formerly Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd. A Hyderabad-headquartered, full-spectrum solar EPC company, Truzon Solar provides end-to-end solutions through an in-house model spanning sales, engineering, installation, financing facilitation and after-sales service. The company is focused on building a nationally recognised solar brand through quality execution and dependable customer support.
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