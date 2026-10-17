Vazaneh By Prbhjiit Opens First Flagship, House Of Vazaneh, In Sainik Farms, New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Contemporary couture label Vazaneh by Prbhjiit has opened its first flagship store, House of Vazaneh, in Sainik Farms, New Delhi, bringing its couture collections together under one roof for the first time.
The flagship presents Vazaneh's couture portfolio, including evening gowns, cocktail ensembles, sculpted drapes and sarees, corseted silhouettes, capes, statement separates, lehengas and bespoke made-to-order creations. Clients can view pieces in person, explore fabrics and embroidery up close, and book personal appointments with the team.
Founded in 2025 by designer Prbhjiit Maniktala, Vazaneh reimagines Indian craftsmanship through a modern, sculptural lens. The label made its runway debut at Bombay Times Fashion Week, where a crystal-embellished lehenga with a dramatic trailing cape was the showstopper look.
CRAFT AT THE CENTRE
Every Vazaneh piece is built around hand embroidery, including crystal cutwork, ek-taar threadwork, zardozi and stone-encrusted detailing. The label works with pure silks and handloom weaves such as Kanchivaram, Banarasi brocade, Gharchola Bandhani and pitloom silk ikats, supporting India's handloom clusters.
DESIGNED FOR THE WOMAN WHO CREATES HER OWN LIGHT
Speaking about the vision behind the brand, Prbhjiit Maniktala, Founder and Designer of Vazaneh, said: "Our vision is to build a couture universe where craftsmanship is sacred, creativity is unapologetic, and every silhouette carries the weight of intention."
The collections span seven categories: Couture Lehengas, Draped and Sculpted Sarees, Evening and Red-Carpet Gowns, Capes and Statement Layers, Couture Separates, Embellished Jackets and Outer Couture, and Indo-Western Ensembles. All pieces are made to order.
VISIT HOUSE OF VAZANEH
Address: W4-D-151, Sainik Farms, New Delhi, India 110068
Hours: 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM
Appointments: WhatsApp +91 98731 02345
Website:
Instagram: @vazaneh_
ABOUT VAZANEH BY PRBHJIIT
Vazaneh by Prbhjiit is a New Delhi couture house rooted in three principles: purity of craft, purity of vision and purity of purpose. It creates hand-embroidered, architectural couture for women who see clothing as an extension of self.
MEDIA CONTACT
Marketing Team, Vazaneh by Prbhjiit
Email:...
Phone: +91-9873102345
The flagship presents Vazaneh's couture portfolio, including evening gowns, cocktail ensembles, sculpted drapes and sarees, corseted silhouettes, capes, statement separates, lehengas and bespoke made-to-order creations. Clients can view pieces in person, explore fabrics and embroidery up close, and book personal appointments with the team.
Founded in 2025 by designer Prbhjiit Maniktala, Vazaneh reimagines Indian craftsmanship through a modern, sculptural lens. The label made its runway debut at Bombay Times Fashion Week, where a crystal-embellished lehenga with a dramatic trailing cape was the showstopper look.
CRAFT AT THE CENTRE
Every Vazaneh piece is built around hand embroidery, including crystal cutwork, ek-taar threadwork, zardozi and stone-encrusted detailing. The label works with pure silks and handloom weaves such as Kanchivaram, Banarasi brocade, Gharchola Bandhani and pitloom silk ikats, supporting India's handloom clusters.
DESIGNED FOR THE WOMAN WHO CREATES HER OWN LIGHT
Speaking about the vision behind the brand, Prbhjiit Maniktala, Founder and Designer of Vazaneh, said: "Our vision is to build a couture universe where craftsmanship is sacred, creativity is unapologetic, and every silhouette carries the weight of intention."
The collections span seven categories: Couture Lehengas, Draped and Sculpted Sarees, Evening and Red-Carpet Gowns, Capes and Statement Layers, Couture Separates, Embellished Jackets and Outer Couture, and Indo-Western Ensembles. All pieces are made to order.
VISIT HOUSE OF VAZANEH
Address: W4-D-151, Sainik Farms, New Delhi, India 110068
Hours: 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM
Appointments: WhatsApp +91 98731 02345
Website:
Instagram: @vazaneh_
ABOUT VAZANEH BY PRBHJIIT
Vazaneh by Prbhjiit is a New Delhi couture house rooted in three principles: purity of craft, purity of vision and purity of purpose. It creates hand-embroidered, architectural couture for women who see clothing as an extension of self.
MEDIA CONTACT
Marketing Team, Vazaneh by Prbhjiit
Email:...
Phone: +91-9873102345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment