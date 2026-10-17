NIIMS Students Stage Musical Theatre On Paediatric Cancer Awareness At GIMS, Greater Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, October 2026: Students of the Synapse Stories Drama Club, College of Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS), staged a musical theatre performance on paediatric cancer awareness at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, highlighting the emotional and social challenges faced by children battling cancer and their families.
The performance combined theatre, music and dance to communicate the importance of awareness, empathy and hope in the fight against childhood cancer. The presentation moved audiences, drawing appreciation from doctors, postgraduate residents, faculty members and students.
The programme was attended by Dr. (Brig.) Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent, NIIMS, as the Chief Guest, along with the Director of GIMS and representatives from PGI Chandigarh.
The Director of GIMS appreciated the students' performance, while the PGICH representative congratulated the team for its meaningful contribution to paediatric cancer awareness. The GIMS administration also acknowledged the students' efforts. Participants were felicitated with certificates and gifts in recognition of their contribution.
Armaan Mandal received the Best Actor award, while Jayant Sharma was recognised for Best Supporting Role. Disha Lal, Stuti and two other performers received recognition for Best Dance Performance.
The production was directed by Dr. Nishant Sharma, with music by Dr. Bhavuk Jain and Tushar Tiwari. The dedication of the cast and crew played a key role in bringing the performance to life.
The initiative highlighted the role of creative arts in health education, demonstrating how musical theatre can help communicate sensitive medical issues, encourage public understanding and foster compassion towards children and families affected by cancer.
The performance combined theatre, music and dance to communicate the importance of awareness, empathy and hope in the fight against childhood cancer. The presentation moved audiences, drawing appreciation from doctors, postgraduate residents, faculty members and students.
The programme was attended by Dr. (Brig.) Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent, NIIMS, as the Chief Guest, along with the Director of GIMS and representatives from PGI Chandigarh.
The Director of GIMS appreciated the students' performance, while the PGICH representative congratulated the team for its meaningful contribution to paediatric cancer awareness. The GIMS administration also acknowledged the students' efforts. Participants were felicitated with certificates and gifts in recognition of their contribution.
Armaan Mandal received the Best Actor award, while Jayant Sharma was recognised for Best Supporting Role. Disha Lal, Stuti and two other performers received recognition for Best Dance Performance.
The production was directed by Dr. Nishant Sharma, with music by Dr. Bhavuk Jain and Tushar Tiwari. The dedication of the cast and crew played a key role in bringing the performance to life.
The initiative highlighted the role of creative arts in health education, demonstrating how musical theatre can help communicate sensitive medical issues, encourage public understanding and foster compassion towards children and families affected by cancer.
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