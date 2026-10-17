Karnataka Committed To Expanding Legal Education Infra, Says CM Shivakumar Assures Land, Funds For NLSIU Campus Expansion

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday assured that the state government would extend full support to the expansion of the National Law School of India University campus in Bengaluru, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening legal education and institutional infrastructure.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the South Block, auditorium and student centre at NLSIU in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the government was committed to meeting the institution's infrastructure requirements.

“I am proud that Karnataka took the lead in establishing the National Law School. During my days as a student leader, the launch of this institution was celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm across the country. The government is always ready to protect and develop this prestigious institution,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the availability of land for campus expansion, the Chief Minister said the institution need not worry about land requirements.

“Whether it is seven acres or 10 acres, the government is committed to providing whatever you need. Both land allocation and financial assistance will be extended,” he assured.

Congratulating the Vice-Chancellor and the university team, CM Shivakumar expressed confidence that the infrastructure expansion would help the institution nurture future leaders committed to upholding democracy and the rule of law.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening legal education and providing the necessary institutional support to the university.

CM Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for the construction of the South Block, auditorium and student centre at the National Law School of India University on the Jnana Bharathi campus in Bengaluru, in the presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru. He also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Ranga Shankara co-founder and actor Arundhati Nag, National Law School of India University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Chief Minister's Economic Adviser L.K. Ateeq and Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, among others, were present.