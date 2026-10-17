When Aamir Khan Shaved His Head After A Girl Rejected Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan once shaved his head after a girl rejected him, that too, just before making his Bollywood debut.

While it was initially believed that he had done it for one of his forthcoming projects, Aamir revealed the real reason during his appearance on the show, 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal'.

Aamir told the veteran actress,“A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether.”

The 'Sitare Zameen Par' actor shared that he shaved his head as a reaction to a girl telling him that she did not love her.

“I lost a girl I loved. I mean, one day she told me that she didn't love me, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that's why I did it then. So when Ketan called to meet me, I went to meet him, and he said 'where's your hair',” Aamir recalled.

As Simi remarked that Aamir was a 'very intense lover,' he reacted, saying,“Yeah, I guess so. Sounds like it.”

Sharing some more details about why the relationship did not work out, Aamir said, "If you're having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn't feel that she loved me or valued me, that was something that I completely respect, and till today I do respect that decision of hers.”

Shifting our focus to Aamir's love life, he got married for the third time to his ladylove, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 this year.

Aamir first got hitched to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children - son Junaid and daughter Ira Khan. However, the couple separated in 2002.

He entered matrimony for the second time in 2005, as he married Kiran Rao. They have a son together, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also got divorced in 2021.