Karnataka To Get Judicial Services Coaching Institute: CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday asserted that a strong democracy is defined not by uniform compliance, but by the citizen's fundamental freedom to question those in power, while announcing the state's plan to set up a dedicated coaching institution and campus for judicial service aspirants on the Racecourse premises in Bengaluru.

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Shivakumar underscored that public accountability is the bedrock of democratic resilience. "A strong democracy is not one where everyone agrees with the government. A strong democracy is one where every citizen has the freedom to question the government. You are responsible. You are accountable. You all have the rights that our Constitution has given you. You have the power to rectify," Shivakumar said.

'Need Young People Who Question, Debate'

"Democracies are being tested. Institutions are under great pressure. We need young people who question, debate, challenge ideas, and offer solutions. Never be afraid of asking questions, but also be prepared to take responsibility for finding the answer," he added.

'Guardians of the Constitution'

Calling upon legal professionals to act as the custodians of constitutional morality, Shivakumar said, "India does not simply need more lawyers. We need lawyers with integrity, compassion, and courage. Knowing the law makes you a professional, understanding justice makes you a leader... As lawyers and policymakers, you have a special burden. You are the guardians of the Constitution. The Constitution is your Bible, Bhagavad Gita, or Quran-whatever you call it, it is the Constitution."

New Institute for Judicial Service Aspirants

Announcing a major infrastructural and academic policy for legal aspirants, the Chief Minister stated that Karnataka will establish a specialized preparation institute for the judiciary. "Today, I am very proud to announce that Karnataka will set up a dedicated law college for the judicial service examination, with a coaching institution for young aspirants. UPSC, IPS, and all these police services have institutions where candidates can educate themselves. But we need the same for the judiciary as well. We want to help young lawyers grow and develop themselves. I have decided to have a new campus, spread over 15 to 20 acres, on the Racecourse premises. It will be a model building," Shivakumar said, adding that the proposal will be taken up for formal clearance in the upcoming state Cabinet meeting.

NLSIU Campus Expansion

Earlier in the day, CM Shivakumar, alongside Chief Justice of Supreme Court Surya Kant and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the university's South Block, auditorium, and student centre. (ANI)

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