Krunal Pandya To Lead India At Hong Kong Sixes 2026, Replaces Bhuvi

India's campaign at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 will see a leadership change, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya named captain of the seven-member Indian squad, replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has received a call-up to the national team for India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, beginning October 22. Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament, scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1, according to a press release.

Krunal will lead a squad featuring a blend of experienced IPL performers, explosive batters and versatile all-rounders, bringing depth and firepower to the fast-paced six-a-side format. The squad comprises Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya, alongside the new captain.

Bhuvneshwar's selection for the national team marks a significant moment in his international career, with the experienced pacer set to return to the Indian setup after four years. While his absence will be felt at the Hong Kong Sixes, the team will look to Krunal's leadership and the squad's collective experience to make a strong impact at the tournament.

Cricket Hong Kong on Bhuvneshwar's National Team Return

Commenting on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national team, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial & Marketing, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said,“While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team. His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone, and we wish him every success on India's tour of New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Hong Kong Sixes in the future.”

Updated India Squad – Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Krunal Pandya (Captain) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shashank Singh – Punjab Kings Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans Nitish Rana – Delhi Capitals Rahul Tripathi – Kolkata Knight Riders T. Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad Kulwant Khejroliya – Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

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