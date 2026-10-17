Smart Dimming Technology Upgrade Unlocks The Next Decade Of Opportunities For The Glass Industry

MENAFN - GetNews)Glass is one of the most widely used foundational materials throughout human history. As the world's largest producer and exporter of glass, China accounts for more than 60% of global flat glass production. The glass industry is now transitioning from scale-driven growth toward value-driven innovation.

In recent years, driven by China's“Dual Carbon” strategy, the rapid development of energy-efficient buildings and green low-carbon materials, and the booming new energy vehicle sector, high-performance functional glass has entered an unprecedented stage of growth. According to data from the China Building Materials Federation, China's technical glass sales revenue in 2025 increased by 46% compared with 2020, reaching approximately four times the sales revenue of flat glass substrates. This demonstrates strong momentum in industrial transformation and upgrading.

Against this backdrop, continuous innovation in residential environments, architecture, and transportation is redefining the value of glass. From traditional transparent glass and privacy frosted glass to smart glass that freely switches between transparent and opaque states, and further to advanced zoning-controlled dimming solutions, glass is evolving from a conventional building material into a high-value functional material integrating privacy protection, intelligence, and energy efficiency. This transformation is driving the global glass industry toward a new era of intelligent applications.

The world's leading glass industry event, Glasstec 2026, will take place from October 20 to 23, 2026, in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest and most influential professional exhibitions in the global glass industry, Glasstec is held biennially and covers the entire value chain of glass production, processing, and applications. The previous edition attracted approximately 1,200 exhibitors and 32,000 professional visitors.

This year's event will focus on key topics including decarbonization, the circular economy, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, serving as a global platform for industry collaboration, technology demonstrations, and business cooperation.

Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co.,Ltd (08073) will showcase its innovations at Booth 11A88-1, presenting its industry-leading mature zoning-controlled smart glass solution alongside a newly developed dimming technology that has not yet been publicly disclosed. Through these innovations, the company will demonstrate the industrialization capabilities of China's PDLC smart materials to global industry professionals.

16 Years of Innovation: Building a Benchmark Full-Chain PDLC Smart Film Ecosystem in China

As one of the earliest companies in China to enter the PDLC technology sector, Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co.,Ltd began its journey in optical film technologies in 2010. Over the past 16 years, the company has remained dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of smart materials a Hong Kong-listed enterprise controlled by a state-owned company in Shandong Province, the company leverages the advantages of state-owned enterprise resources and long-term strategic commitment. Through continuous independent innovation and technological advancement, it has established extensive expertise and a comprehensive industrial ecosystem in the smart film sector.

Shuifa Singyes Office Building

After years of technological development, the company has built one of the few fully integrated PDLC smart film industrial chains in China comparable to international advanced standards, covering ITO conductive film and PDLC film manufacturing.

From core material formulations and precision manufacturing processes to large-scale production and global customized delivery, the company has achieved independent control over its entire value chain, reducing reliance on external suppliers for critical materials and key technologies.

The company owns more than 100 valid authorized patents and has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a National-Level Specialized and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise in China. In 2026, its automotive PDLC film project was recognized as a Manufacturing Single Champion Enterprise Project in Guangdong Province, China.

The company also led the development of China's group standard for“Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Dimming Films for Automobiles,” actively contributing to industry standardization.

Within the global smart materials industry, the company represents China's advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities in smart film technology, serving as a key force driving China's transition from technology follower to technology leader.

Automotive-Grade Quality Standards Supporting Global Multi-Scenario Applications

PDLC Smart Film Manufacturing Workshop

Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. has established its product system based on stringent automotive-grade quality standards. The company has obtained IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Management System Certification, while its products comply with EU RoHS and REACH regulations, ensuring reliable global supply capabilities.

Relying on stable and reliable product performance, the company has entered the supply chains of three leading international glass manufacturers, and its products have been applied in the smart panoramic roofs of multiple high-end vehicle models.

Its application scenarios cover a wide range of fields, including intelligent automotive glazing, architectural curtain walls, commercial partitions, rail transit, and urban security.

The company's independently developed multimedia platform screen door system has been deployed in nearly 20 cities across China and has gained recognition from both domestic and overseas markets.

From passenger vehicles to rail transit, from energy-efficient buildings to public safety, the application landscape of China's smart switchable materials continues to expand, providing global customers with more competitive solutions from China.

Dual Technology Innovations Debut at International Exhibition, Expanding the Boundaries of Smart Glass Applications

At this year's Glasstec exhibition, Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase two core technological achievements, demonstrating its continuous innovation and technological advancement capabilities.

Zoned switchable glass is one of the company's mature and leading products. After years of market validation and process optimization, it enables independent electrical control of multiple areas within a single piece of glass, allowing each zone to switch individually between transparent and frosted states. This breakthrough overcomes the limitation of traditional switchable glass, which can only operate as a whole. In automotive applications, panoramic roofs can achieve zoned shading and heat insulation while maintaining driving visibility. In architectural applications, curtain walls can dynamically adjust light and shadow effects according to different needs, meeting the refined intelligent requirements of new energy vehicles and high-end buildings. With comprehensive advantages including fast response, energy saving, and privacy protection, PDLC smart switchable technology has become one of the most mature and widely applied technology pathways in the global smart glass industry.

In addition, the company will unveil a brand-new, previously undisclosed switchable technology at this exhibition for the first time. This latest research achievement is expected to further enhance the performance of switchable materials and provide new solutions for intelligent glass applications worldwide. The simultaneous debut of these two innovations not only represents a comprehensive validation of the company's 16 years of R&D accumulation but also marks the accelerated global expansion of China's smart switchable material technologies.

Exploring the Next Decade of Smart Glass Innovation with Global Partners

The intelligent transformation of glass has become an inevitable industry trend. Over the coming decade, PDLC technology will continue to reshape material applications in architecture, transportation, and other advanced fields. Through technological innovation and industrial-scale implementation, Chinese enterprises are contributing more solutions and expertise to the global transformation of the glass industry.

PDLC Smart Film Production Equipment

From October 20–23, 2026, at Glasstec 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. sincerely invites global customers, industry partners, and professionals to visit Booth 11A88-1.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of two innovative technologies and discuss technical cooperation, supply chain partnerships, and customized smart glass solutions. Together, let us explore new opportunities in the intelligent glass industry and open a new decade of smart glass innovation.

About Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Shuifa Singyes New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX Stock Code: 08073) is a holding subsidiary of Shuifa Group, a provincial-level enterprise in Shandong Province.

As one of the earliest manufacturers dedicated to the R&D and production of ITO and PDLC films, the company possesses end-to-end vertical integration capabilities spanning ITO coating, PDLC formulation development, coating production, cut-to-size processing, and glass lamination.

With almost 20 years of expertise in new materials, the company has continuously overcome technical barriers and industry challenges, emerging as a globally recognized participant in the advanced film materials industry.