Moovetrax Launches Geofencing That Lets Rental Cars Lock, Honk And Alert Themselves

MENAFN - GetNews) New automation feature turns GPS tracking into automatic action for car rental companies and Turo hosts

ORLANDO, Fla. - October 17, 2026 - MooveTrax, a vehicle tracking and contactless rental technology company, has introduced MooveTrax geofencing, a feature that lets a rental vehicle take automatic action when it enters or leaves a defined area, rather than simply reporting its location.

Most GPS trackers show where a vehicle is. With MooveTrax geofencing, car rental companies, Turo hosts and fleet operators can draw geographic boundaries around locations that matter to their business and set rules for what the vehicle does when it crosses them. Configured actions can include automatically locking the vehicle, honking the horn, engaging a kill switch, sending a notification or alert, or changing vehicle access.

Built for fleets managing vehicles across multiple lots

The feature is aimed squarely at car rental companies managing large numbers of vehicles across multiple locations. In one example, a geofence drawn around a rental lot can be set so that when a returned vehicle re-enters the area, it waits a configured period and then automatically locks and arms its security function - without an employee having to locate and secure it manually.

A second use lets operators set an alert if a vehicle leaves its normal operating area, useful for rental companies, Turo hosts, car-sharing operators, dealerships and recovery companies that need to know when a vehicle strays off its approved route. A third configuration allows an alert, such as a horn sound and owner notification, when a vehicle enters a designated high-risk zone, such as an area near a border region.

Unlimited geofences, including nested ones

MooveTrax geofencing supports an unlimited number of geofences, including geofences nested inside other geofences, so operators can assign different rules to a rental lot, an airport, a border area or a restricted zone within the same fleet. The goal is to reduce the need to watch every vehicle on a map continuously - operators set rules once, and the system executes them automatically when a vehicle crosses a boundary.

The feature is available as part of the MooveTrax platform, which combines GPS tracking, geofencing, remote lock and unlock, remote horn control and kill switch functionality, including on the MooveTrax V3 device. Kill switch functionality requires hardwired installation on supported hardware.

MooveTrax says the update reflects its broader focus on automation for car rental companies as fleets grow. For the practical breakdown of how to set this up on your own fleet, see how automated geofencing compares to alert-only tracking.

About MooveTrax

MooveTrax is a vehicle security company focused on developing innovative technologies that prevent theft and unauthorized use of vehicles through advanced proximity detection and automated kill switch systems.

More information is available at moovetrax.