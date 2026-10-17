Author Michael Hallier Releases Documented System Behind Self-Coached Progression To A Leg Press Exceeding Machine-Rated Capacity

MENAFN - GetNews)""Most people train in commercial gyms with the same machines I used. I wanted to find out how far a disciplined, logged system could take someone on that equipment, starting from zero, with no coach. The books are the answer to that question.""Michael Hallier, a self-coached lifter who progressed from an inactive baseline to a filmed 1,097.5 lb leg press in 635 days, has published The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol detailing his system. A companion case study, Redline, arrives December 25, 2026, completing the logged and filmed record of the progression.

Lakeland, Florida - October 17, 2026 - Author and self-coached lifter Michael Hallier has published The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol, a book detailing the structured system he used to progress from an inactive baseline in June 2024 to a filmed 1,097.5 lb leg press for 3 reps in 635 days, performed entirely on standard commercial gym machines. A second volume, Redline, is scheduled for publication on December 25, 2026.

The project began with a straightforward premise. Hallier wanted to determine what a consistent, self-directed, and fully logged approach could produce when applied to the kind of equipment available in any ordinary commercial gym. He started without a coaching arrangement, without specialized machinery, and without a prior training history during the period in question. What followed was a 635-day progression tracked in detail across every session.

The results of that progression are now a matter of public record. Hallier crossed the 1,000 lb mark on the leg press within the 635-day window. Eight days later, he filmed a 1,097.5 lb leg press for 3 reps, a load that exceeded the machine manufacturer's stated capacity of 1,080 lb. He also filmed an 825 lb hack squat for 6 reps during the same period. Both lifts are available on video, and the session-by-session logs behind them are documented in the books.

The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol, the first of the two volumes, is available now on Amazon and through Kindle Unlimited. It lays out the system itself, explaining the structure and reasoning behind the programming that produced the documented results. The book is written for a general audience of adults who train on commercial gym machines, whether they are beginning a structured approach for the first time or have been training for years and are looking for a different methodology.

Redline, the second volume, takes a different approach. Rather than presenting the system in the abstract, it functions as a case study, walking through the real-world application of The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol from start to finish. Every session is logged. The progression of loads over time is documented in sequence. Readers can follow the trajectory from an inactive starting point through the intermediate stages and into the final sessions where the machine's capacity was exceeded on film.

Hallier's decision to self-publish both volumes is consistent with the independent nature of the project. The training was self-coached. The data was self-collected. The lifts were self-filmed. And the books were self-published. This end-to-end ownership of the process means the published record reflects a single, unbroken chain of documentation from the first logged session to the final filmed lifts.

The two books together offer a complete package for readers interested in structured strength work on accessible equipment. The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol provides the framework, and Redline provides the documented evidence of what that framework produced when applied over 635 consecutive days of logged effort. Both are available or forthcoming through Amazon, and additional information can be found through the company's website and social media channels.

About Us

Hyperdensitymatrix LLC publishes books documenting structured strength development achieved on standard commercial gym machines. The company's titles, The Hyperdensity Matrix Protocol and the forthcoming Redline, are authored by Michael Hallier and available through Amazon.

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