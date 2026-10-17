From A Brick-Built Mclaren To Forza Horizon, DMO Deejay's Cars Find Fans Beyond The Screen

MENAFN - GetNews) A model kit, fan-made game recreations and a supercar convoy show how automotive projects can take on a life of their own after a video is published.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - October 17, 2026 - An audience's response to a car project can take forms that the creator never planned. In DMO Deejay's case, interest in his automotive content has extended beyond views and comments to a brick-built McLaren Senna model, recreations of his cars in Forza Horizon and an in-person convoy known as DMO Deejay's Secret Supercar Show. Each example asks fans to engage with the same subject in a different way: building it, recreating it digitally or gathering around the real thing.

The McLaren Senna has a particular place in DMO Deejay's content because it is tied to #DMOSenna, a series following the ambition to develop the car toward a 1,700bhp target. A project that returns to the same vehicle gives viewers time to become familiar with its shape and details. That familiarity can carry into other forms. BrickCar sells a brick-built McLaren Senna model associated with DMO Deejay, translating a full-size performance car into a small object that a fan can assemble and display.

A model is a different kind of tribute from a comment or a shared clip. It asks for attention to proportion, colour and the way separate pieces combine into a recognisable form. The finished object can sit on a shelf, be photographed and become part of someone's own collection. It also allows a fan to interact with a car that may otherwise exist at a distance, seen through video or across an event space. The appeal is not simply ownership of a miniature; it is the pleasure of making a familiar design with one's own hands.

Other fans have recreated DMO Deejay's cars in the Forza Horizon games. A virtual build offers another kind of participation. Players can reproduce a vehicle's look, experiment within the game's options and share the result with other enthusiasts. It is not the same as working on a real car, but it does let fans carry a recognisable design into a space where they can drive it, photograph it and compare their version with someone else's. The vehicle becomes a shared reference point rather than something only the owner can experience.

Different ways to take part in car culture

These responses matter because fandom is not a single activity. Some people enjoy the technical details of a build; others are drawn to the design, the sound or the atmosphere around a car. A model kit suits someone who likes making things. A game recreation suits someone who wants to experiment in a digital environment. Watching the videos, discussing a specification or sharing a favourite moment are quieter forms of participation, but they are still ways of joining the conversation.

DMO Deejay's Secret Supercar Show brings that interest into a physical setting. The convoy began at Caffeine & Machine, a venue known for gatherings around cars and motorcycles. An event offers something that a screen cannot fully reproduce: the scale of the vehicles, the sounds and the opportunity for enthusiasts to share the same space. For people who follow a creator online, a gathering can turn a familiar name or car into an experience they can talk about with others who understand why it matters.

The show also demonstrates how a project can move between formats. A car may first become familiar through a video, then appear in a fan's game recreation, and later be part of a real-world convoy. Each format changes the experience. Online video can explain the background; a game gives the audience a way to interact; an event creates a shared memory. None replaces the others. Together, they make the original subject easier to encounter from different angles.

For creators, audience participation is not something that can be demanded. A fan decides whether a project is worth spending time on, and the response may have little to do with the creator's own plans. That is what makes these examples interesting. A brick model and a game recreation are independent acts of attention. They suggest that the cars have become recognisable enough for people to want to make their own versions, rather than simply watching and moving on.

When a project travels further than its original format

The #DMOSenna series gives the McLaren a continuing story, while DMO Deejay's wider online presence includes other supercars and custom builds. That larger context helps explain why the audience has more than one way to connect. A viewer might follow the Senna closely, be curious about a Nissan Patrol build or enjoy the mix of vehicles that appear across his online work. A memorable project can serve as an entry point to a broader interest.

The fan tributes do not need to be treated as proof of a single, sweeping claim about influence. They are specific examples of people responding creatively to the vehicles and videos. That is enough to make them worth noting. The model brings the Senna into a different scale, Forza Horizon lets fans reinterpret cars digitally, and the Secret Supercar Show creates an in-person gathering. In each case, the audience takes the subject beyond its first appearance on a screen and makes it part of its own experience.

About DMO Deejay

DMO Deejay is a London-based DJ and car-culture personality.

Website: | Instagram: @dmodeejay1