IP Systems Explains How Facilities Can Maximize The Lifespan Of Their Activated Carbon Filters

MENAFN - GetNews)"IP Systems, LLC"IP Systems, a Suwanee, Georgia-based manufacturer, shares guidance on maximizing activated carbon filter lifespan through proper monitoring and timely replacement. The company explains how pollutants, humidity, and operating conditions affect filter performance. IP Systems also offers industrial fume extraction and air filtration solutions for VOCs, soldering, SMT processes, laser applications, and other industries to help maintain cleaner, safer workplaces.

Suwanee, GA - October 17, 2026 - IP Systems, a Suwanee-based manufacturer of industrial fume extraction and air purification equipment, has released new guidance to help facilities get the most out of their activated carbon filters. The company aims to help businesses understand how long these filters last and why timely replacement matters, while providing the equipment and replacement filters needed to maintain clean indoor air.

According to IP Systems, activated carbon life depends on pollutant type and concentration, humidity, and how often the equipment runs. A carbon air filter typically lasts three to six months, though this can vary significantly by application. The IP Systems team works with customers to review their processes and provide a more accurate estimate of filter life.

The company also stresses recognizing when a filter needs replacement. A decline in air quality or the return of odors and allergens signals that the filter's effectiveness is diminishing. IP Systems units include a real-time filter-monitoring gauge, and the company supplies replacement filters tailored to each application. As IP Systems points out, regular replacement is not only about efficiency but also about safeguarding the health and well-being of everyone in the indoor environment.

Fume Extraction and Air Filtration Solutions Offered by IP Systems

IP Systems designs and manufactures a complete range of equipment built to remove hazardous particulates, fumes, gases, and odors from workplaces across many industries. Each fume filtration system is engineered around the specific needs of the customer's application, offering airflow volumes from 150 to more than 2,000 CFM, HEPA filtration with 99.97% efficiency, and large filter areas designed for longer filter life.

VOC, Gas, and Odor Control

Many industrial processes release volatile organic compounds, hazardous gases, and unpleasant odors into the air. IP Systems offers a VOC air purifier solution that uses activated carbon and other specialized media to adsorb these contaminants before they reach workers. Their systems also handle odor removal from adhesives and similar materials. In certain cases, these units can be configured as explosion-rated equipment for added safety.

Hand Soldering and Electronics Work Benches

Soldering smoke is linked to occupational asthma and other respiratory concerns, making source capture essential at electronics workstations. IP Systems provides a dependable solder fume extraction system for hand soldering, solder pots, robotic soldering, conformal coating cells, and dispensing operations. These units remove the vast majority of hazardous particles right where they are generated. This helps businesses support OSHA standards while keeping operators comfortable.

SMT Equipment and Process Fume Filtration

Reflow ovens, wave solder machines, selective soldering, and curing ovens produce flux fumes that build up quickly on busy production lines. IP Systems delivers VOC fume extraction and particulate filtration for these SMT processes, pulling contaminants from the air and returning clean air to the facility. This provides an effective alternative to venting outdoors. Each unit includes a real-time filter monitoring gauge, making it easier to track filter condition and plan replacements.

Tailored Fume Extraction for Diverse Industries

IP Systems also supplies fume extractors for laser marking, etching, engraving, and cutting, as well as torch, furnace, induction, and laser brazing and welding. For dental and medical settings, their aerosol extraction units draw airborne particles away from doctors, technicians, and patients. The company additionally builds custom solutions for salons, jewelry work, 3D printing, plastic melting, food packaging, and the gun and ammunition industry.

About IP Systems

IP Systems is a manufacturer of industrial fume extraction and filtration systems based in Suwanee, Georgia. Led by General Manager and Director of Operations Matthias Kleine, the company produces German-engineered, American-made units known for their simple, robust design and dependable performance. With thousands of installations across the electronics, laser, medical, and welding industries, IP Systems continues to help businesses maintain clean, safe workplaces. Their mission is to serve as a trusted technical resource for fume filtration needs and to deliver an unmatched customer experience.