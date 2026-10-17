Pixo Enhances AI Music Video Creation With Beat-Aware Editing And Lip-Sync

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pixo's AI Agent workflow combines conversational creative guidance with a music video storyboard, including scene timing, character references, music segments, and shot previews."Pixo's AI Agent workflow brings together song analysis, storyboarding, and vocal performance tools to help creators plan and produce music videos around their songs.

Singapore - October 17, 2026 - Pixo, an AI video creation platform, has announced enhancements to its music video creation features, connecting song analysis, storyboard planning, and vocal performance within Pixo's AI Agent workflow. The features help musicians and video creators build visual sequences that follow a song's rhythm, structure, and vocal delivery.

Producing a music video requires more than a collection of generated clips. Creators need to decide where shots change, how scenes develop across verses and choruses, and which character performs each vocal line. Pixo uses information from the song to guide these decisions throughout planning, generation, and assembly.

Starting with a song, lyrics, or an idea

Creators can upload an existing song or begin with lyrics or a song idea. When developing music within Pixo, they can preview the generated track and request changes before moving into video production.

Pixo analyzes the song's sections, lyrics, timing, and singers to support scene planning. The storyboard connects planned shots to specific parts of the track, giving creators a visual overview of how the music video will unfold. This makes the relationship between the song and its scenes visible before the shots are assembled into a finished video.

Planning cuts around beats and vocal phrases

Pixo's beat-aware editing uses musical beats to guide shot boundaries while favoring gaps between vocal phrases. This helps place visual transitions at musically relevant moments and reduces cuts that interrupt a sung line.

The workflow also carries each shot's assigned music and duration into video generation. Creators can submit multiple planned shots together, keeping their timing connected to the source track as the project moves from storyboard to moving images.

Connecting singers with on-screen characters

For videos featuring singing characters, Pixo aligns lyrics with the recording and uses timed vocal instructions to guide lip-sync generation. Singer identification and duet support allow vocal parts to be assigned to the visual characters chosen for the project.

The system distinguishes between lead vocals, backing vocals, and ad-libs when preparing performance instructions. This supports decisions about who appears to sing and when the vocals remain off-screen-for example, while another character listens or the video moves to a narrative scene.

Creators can also choose whether to include lip-sync, supporting both performance-led music videos and visual storytelling built around a soundtrack.

Bringing the video together

Pixo connects these planning and performance tools with timeline assembly and export. Generated shots are assembled alongside the music, with audio and timing handling designed to maintain continuity across song sections and preserve synchronization in the exported video.

The features support independent musicians and creators developing song releases, character performances, and narrative music videos. By carrying song information through the production process, Pixo helps creators coordinate visual choices around the music they want to share.

About Pixo

Founded in 2025, Pixo AI is an AI video creation platform that helps creators develop and produce visual content through its AI Agent workflow. Its music video features connect song development, visual planning, video generation, and assembly in one creative process. Pixo focuses on helping creators turn their ideas into visual content.