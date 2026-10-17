Deacon Henry Hein Introduces 360° Spirituality, A Practical Guide To Navigating Life's Challenges Through Faith

MENAFN - GetNews) The new book combines Christian spirituality, personal reflection, and practical life-planning tools to help readers connect their faith with everyday decisions and challenges.

NEW YORK, NY - October 17, 2026 - Deacon Henry Hein, Ed.D., introduces 360° Spirituality: How to Navigate Life's Challenges by Channeling Your Faith, a practical guide that encourages readers to bring spirituality beyond formal worship and into the decisions, relationships, responsibilities, and challenges of everyday life.

Many people devote time to their faith but find it difficult to apply spiritual principles consistently throughout the rest of their lives. Hein addresses this gap by exploring how faith can become a guiding influence not only during worship, but also in the workplace, at home, and in personal decision-making.

At the heart of the book is the idea of approaching life from a 360-degree perspective-considering the different areas that shape personal well-being and spiritual growth. The book introduces the Navex, or Navigate to Excellence, framework, using the principles of navigation to help readers reflect on where they are, recognize challenges, establish goals, and determine a practical course of action.

Drawing on nautical imagery, Hein examines the experience of navigating uncertain waters, responding to storms, recognizing hazards, and maintaining direction when circumstances change. These concepts offer a framework for thinking about the obstacles people encounter in their personal and professional lives.

The book explores four essential areas of life: work, relationships, physical well-being, and faith practice. Through reflection exercises, questionnaires, and guided planning activities, readers are invited to evaluate these areas, identify opportunities for growth, and consider how their beliefs and values can inform their choices.

Grounded in Christian and Catholic spirituality, 360° Spirituality also speaks to readers who may be questioning their faith, seeking a renewed spiritual connection, or looking for a more intentional approach to everyday living. Its central emphasis is the relationship between spiritual understanding and practical action.

Hein brings together experience from corporate management, healthcare, education, and ministry. He has served in executive and educational leadership roles, including as a university dean, and is Associate Professor Emeritus at Southern Connecticut State University. He has also served as a Roman Catholic deacon for more than 25 years. Alongside his wife, Maura, he has conducted seminars focused on personal and spiritual development.

With 360° Spirituality, Hein invites readers to examine the direction of their lives, navigate challenges with greater purpose, and make room for faith in the everyday choices that shape their journeys.

Amazon Kindle edition:

About the Author

Deacon Henry Hein, Ed.D., has professional experience spanning management, healthcare, education, and spiritual ministry. A Roman Catholic deacon for more than 25 years, he has combined his academic and leadership background with a commitment to personal and spiritual development. He is Associate Professor Emeritus at Southern Connecticut State University and resides in South Carolina with his wife, Maura.

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