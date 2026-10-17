MENAFN - GetNews)"BankGPT Helps Accountants and Small Businesses Convert Bank Statements Into Structured Financial Data"BankGPT helps accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses convert PDF and scanned bank statements into structured financial data. Its AI Bank Statement Converter lets users review extracted transactions before exporting to Excel, CSV, QBO, OFX and JSON. Additional tools include an Invoice Generator, Invoice to Excel converter and Receipt Generator.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 17, 2026 - BankGPT, an AI-powered financial document platform, helps accountants, bookkeepers and small business owners turn information from bank statements into structured data for review, reconciliation and reporting. Its core Bank Statement Converter addresses a recurring administrative task: moving transaction information from PDFs and scanned documents into usable spreadsheets and accounting files.

Bank statements often arrive in formats that require additional work before their contents can be analyzed or matched against financial records. For professionals managing documents across multiple clients or accounts, manually copying transaction rows can add repetitive work to monthly bookkeeping.

BankGPT's Bank Statement Converter provides a browser-based workflow for extracting transaction dates, descriptions, debit and credit amounts, and balances from supported statement PDFs and images. Users upload a document, review the extracted information and download the results in formats including Excel, CSV, QBO, OFX and JSON.

The converter supports multi-page statements and provides a preview before export, allowing users to check important values against the original document. Different output options let users prepare extracted information for spreadsheet analysis or compatible accounting import workflows.

For a bookkeeper preparing a client's monthly records, this creates a practical path from a statement file to a transaction table that can be checked and used during reconciliation. Small business owners can also use the workflow to organize financial information before sharing it with an accountant.

Alongside bank statement conversion, BankGPT offers three complementary tools:



Invoice Generator: Turns supplied billing information into customizable invoices. Users can review customer details, line items, taxes and payment terms, then download a PDF or print the completed document.



Invoice to Excel: Extracts vendor details, line items, quantities, taxes and totals from supported invoices into editable spreadsheet formats for further review and analysis.

Receipt Generator: Allows businesses and independent professionals to create receipts using their transaction details, customize the document and download it for printing or digital sharing.



Together, these tools support the preparation and organization of common financial documents. Bank statement conversion remains the platform's central focus, helping users move transaction information into formats they can inspect and work with.

AI extraction results depend on document quality and layout. Users should verify important amounts, dates and account details before using exported data in financial records.

About BankGPT

BankGPT is an AI-powered platform for financial document processing and creation. Its tools help individuals and businesses extract structured information from bank statements and invoices, create billing documents and prepare data for everyday bookkeeping workflows.