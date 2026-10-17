Light Verify Loans Launches Online Personal Loan Service With Soft Credit Checks

MENAFN - GetNews)"Light Verify Loans announces the launch of its online personal loan matching service. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the service connects consumers with independent lending partners."Fort Worth-based service introduces a streamlined personal loan request process for amounts up to $50,000, emphasizing simplified applications, soft credit inquiries and clear disclosure of borrowing costs.

FORT WORTH, Texas - October 17, 2026 - Light Verify Loans announces the launch of its online personal loan matching service, designed to help U.S. consumers explore borrowing options through a simplified application process without an initial impact on their credit scores. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the company connects applicants with independent lenders offering personal loans ranging from $200 to $50,000, while emphasizing transparency in interest rates, fees and repayment obligations.

The service enters the consumer lending market as borrowers increasingly rely on digital financial platforms to compare financing options and assess the cost of credit. Light Verify Loans aims to address two common concerns in the borrowing process: extensive preliminary paperwork and limited visibility into the total cost of a loan before acceptance.

Simplifying the Initial Loan Request Process

Light Verify Loans introduces a digital application process that allows consumers to submit a single request for consideration by its network of independent lending partners. The initial request typically takes two to five minutes and does not require applicants to upload supporting documents before reviewing available offers.

The matching process begins with a soft credit inquiry, which does not affect an applicant's credit score. If a consumer chooses to proceed with a lender's offer, that lender may subsequently conduct a hard credit inquiry as part of its verification and approval procedures.

“Borrowing shouldn't start with a pile of paperwork, and it shouldn't end with surprises. Light Verify Loans keeps the first step light, with one short request and a soft credit inquiry, and then puts every number in front of you before you sign anything,” said Jarod Fry, Founder of Light Verify Loans.

The platform does not directly issue loans, determine approval decisions or establish borrowing rates. Instead, participating third-party lenders independently evaluate requests and determine eligibility, financing terms and funding arrangements.

Addressing Demand for Transparent Consumer Lending

The launch comes amid continued demand for personal installment loans used to manage unexpected expenses, consolidate existing debts, finance home repairs and address other household financial needs.

As consumers evaluate borrowing costs across different financial providers, annual percentage rates, repayment periods and lender fees remain central to making informed credit decisions. Soft-inquiry prequalification has also become an established feature of online lending, allowing consumers to explore potential financing options before proceeding with a formal application.

Light Verify Loans incorporates these considerations into its service by highlighting four financial details that consumers should examine before accepting an offer: the annual percentage rate (APR), any applicable fees and net loan proceeds, scheduled repayments and the total amount repayable over the loan term.

The company's website also provides illustrative loan calculations and educational explanations designed to help applicants understand how repayment periods and financing costs influence overall borrowing obligations.

Service Availability and Borrower Requirements

At launch, Light Verify Loans supports loan requests in 45 U.S. states, with availability subject to applicable state requirements and individual lender participation.

Applicants generally must be at least 18 years old, possess valid identification and a Social Security number, maintain an active checking account and demonstrate a steady source of income. The platform lists a general minimum monthly income requirement of $1,000 before taxes, with higher income expectations for larger loan requests.

The service is free for consumers, and applicants are not required to accept an offer. Light Verify Loans may receive compensation from a network partner when a loan request is referred, but consumers are not charged by the platform for submitting or declining a request.

Consumer Protection and Responsible Borrowing

Light Verify Loans emphasizes that loan availability, approval decisions, APRs, fees and repayment schedules depend on the individual lender, the applicant's financial circumstances and applicable state law.

An initial request does not guarantee approval, and receiving an offer does not create an obligation to borrow. Consumers are encouraged to review all financing disclosures, compare repayment costs and assess affordability before entering into a loan agreement.

The company positions its service around a defined distinction between loan discovery and lending decisions, with independent lenders remaining responsible for credit approval, loan agreements, funding and ongoing account servicing.

About Light Verify Loans

Light Verify Loans is a Fort Worth, Texas-based online personal loan matching service connecting U.S. consumers with independent third-party lenders. The company provides a digital request process for personal loans ranging from $200 to $50,000, supported by soft credit inquiries during initial matching, educational borrowing resources and loan cost comparison tools. Light Verify Loans does not directly provide loans or determine credit approvals.