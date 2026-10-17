Shahebaz Khan's Financial Institutions And Markets Offers A Comprehensive Look At The Global Financial System

MENAFN - GetNews)"Financial Institutions and Markets"Financial Institutions and Markets explains how banks, markets, institutions, policies, risks, and technologies interact to shape the global financial system.

Ahmedabad, India - October 17, 2026 - A new educational work connects banking, financial markets, capital allocation, risk, regulation, and economic development to help readers understand the structure behind modern finance.

Financial markets influence almost every part of modern economic life, yet the institutions and mechanisms that make these markets function can often seem difficult to understand. Shahebaz Khan's new book, Financial Institutions and Markets, seeks to make that complex landscape more accessible by examining finance as an interconnected system rather than a collection of separate products and institutions.

The book takes readers from the foundations of financial systems to some of the most important developments shaping contemporary finance. Across 35 chapters, it explores financial intermediation, commercial banking, central banks and monetary policy, lending and credit cycles, insurance, microfinance, NBFCs, money markets, bond markets, government securities, corporate debt, equity markets, stock exchanges, investment banking, IPOs, private equity, venture capital, foreign exchange, derivatives, banking operations, financial regulation, governance, and financial technology.

Khan approaches the subject by looking beneath the visible machinery of finance. The opening chapter describes a financial system as a network of relationships connecting those with surplus resources to those who need capital. It also examines how financial systems mobilize savings, facilitate investment, manage risk, support payments, and generate information through prices and other financial signals.

One of the recurring ideas throughout the book is that financial systems are built around uncertainty. Money moves across time, risks are transferred and pooled, and institutions attempt to coordinate decisions among participants who often have different objectives and different levels of information.

The book also gives considerable attention to financial intermediation. Banks, insurers, pension funds, asset managers, and other intermediaries do more than move money between savers and borrowers. They assess information, pool risk, transform liquidity, and influence where capital ultimately flows. Khan describes intermediation as a structural response to the difficulties created by information gaps, risk, scale, and different time horizons.

The historical development of finance receives similar attention. The book traces financial evolution through trade, monetary arrangements, institutional development, liberalization, globalization, and financial crises. Its historical perspective suggests that modern financial structures did not emerge fully formed. They developed as societies responded to changing economic conditions and the weaknesses exposed by earlier arrangements.

“Financial systems do not exist in nature. They are historical constructions formed through trade, conflict, innovation, crisis, and political choice,” Khan writes in the book. The observation captures one of the work's broader themes. To understand present-day finance, readers also need to understand the forces that shaped it.

The book is particularly relevant at a time when technology is changing the way financial services are delivered. Its final chapter examines artificial intelligence, data analytics, distributed ledger technologies, digital platforms, FinTech, RegTech, cybersecurity, digital fraud, privacy, and algorithmic decision-making. Khan argues that technological progress must continue to operate alongside governance, regulation, institutional resilience, and public trust.

The author also brings professional experience to the subject. Shahebaz Khan is the Founder and CEO of Halal Investment, Aurangabad, and has more than 11 years of experience in financial markets. His work spans capital markets, portfolio management, financial institutions, education, research, and Shariah-compliant investing.

Rather than presenting the book as investment advice, Financial Institutions and Markets is positioned as an educational and academic work. It is intended to help readers understand financial concepts, institutions, markets, and their wider economic relationships.

For students beginning their study of finance, professionals seeking a broader perspective, educators, researchers, investors, and readers interested in the workings of the global economy, the book offers a wide-ranging examination of the structures through which money, capital, information, and risk move.

As financial systems become increasingly interconnected and technology continues to reshape their operation, understanding those relationships becomes increasingly important. Financial Institutions and Markets provides readers with a framework for examining that changing landscape and the institutions that sustain it.

About the Company

Verses Kindler Publication is an Ahmedabad-based Publishing Company. It is an author-centric company helping book writers with their publishing journey from start to finish. Founded in 2020, the company has successfully completed its 6 years, having published over 1000 books under its wing. The company is also engaged in audiobook production, book launch events, and ghostwriting, providing end-to-end writing and publishing services.